SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2022: Check Your Application Status at KKR and SR

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission uploaded SSC KKR Application Status and SSC SR Application Status on its official websites i.e. sscsr.gov.in and ssckkr.kar.nic.in respectively. Admit Cards Soon. Candidates can check the details here.

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the online exam for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2022 from 10 January 2023 to 14 February 2023. Candidates who applied for the SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022 can check their application status from the regional websites SSC SR and SSC KKR i.e. sscsr.gov.in and ssckkr.kar.nic.in respectively.

The application for other regions shall also be available in due course. Click on the following link in order to check your Southern Region and Kerala Karnataka Region Websites.

What is SSC GD Constable Admit Card Date

The admit card will be uploaded soon on the official website of the commission. SSC GD Constable Admit Card will be available on the regional website. The admit card link will be uploaded on SSC NR, SSC ER, SSC NER, SSC WR, SSC NWR, SSC CR, SSC KKR, SSC SR, and SSC MPR websites. The candidates can visit the website given in the table below:

SSC Regions SSC Website SSC Northern Region (NR) www.sscnr.net.in SSC Central Region (CR) www.ssc-cr.org SSC Eastern Region (ER) www.sscer.org SSC Western Region (WR) www.sscwr.net SSC Southern Region (SR) www.sscsr.gov.in SSC North East Region (NER) www.sscner.org.in SSC Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) www.sscmpr.org SSC Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

How to Download SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the regional website of the commission for which you have applied

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link to download the admit card

Step 3: Click on the admit card link

Step 4: Enter your details

Step 5: Download SSC GD Constable Paper 1 Admit Card

The exam will have 80 questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics and English/ Hindi. The marks of the exam are 160.

How to Check SSC GD Constable Application Status 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of the SSC Region. For example -

Step 2: Click on the application status link 'Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 - Know your Application Status'

Step 3: It will open a new page, the candidates are required to fill in the details such as Registration ID and Date of Birth

Step 4: Click on 'Know the Status of your application'

Step 5: Check whether your application is accepted or not

Candidates whose application is accepted are required to appear for the exam on scheduled date time.