SSC JE 2020 Paper-1 Memory Based Questions: Check SSC Junior Engineer 2020 General Awareness & Engineering Questions

SSC JE 2020 Paper-1 Memory Based Questions: SSC has started conducting the Junior Engineer (JE) Paper-1 2020 exam in online mode from 27th October 2020. In this article, we are going to share the important Memory Based General Awareness, Current Affairs, Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering Questions as per the feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for SSC JE Paper-1 2020 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Check SSC JE Paper-1 2020 Exam Analysis

Let’s have a look at the Questions that are being covered in the SSC JE Paper-1 2020 Exam:

SSC JE 2020 Paper-1 Exam: Memory Based Questions (27th October 2020)

1. Which Battle was fought in 1764?

Answer: Battle of Buxar

2. Warren Hastings became the Governor of Bengal in:

Answer: 1772

Check 7 last Minute tips to crack SSC JE 2020 Paper-1 Exam

3. Which of the following is Exothermic Reactions?

Answer: Exothermic reactions are reactions or processes that release energy, usually in the form of heat or light.

4. Efficiency of Turbine Compressor

Check SSC JE 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

5. World Rapid Chess Championship 2019 Winner:

Answer: Magnus Carlsen of Norway and Humpy Koneru of India are the winners of the 2019 World rapid chess championship.

6. Plassey War was happened in which year?

Answer: June 23, 1757

Check Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Paper-I

7. Which vitamin deficiency causes weak eyesight?

Answer: Vitamin A

8. What is the transparent part of the eye?

Answer: Cornea

Download SSC JE Previous Year Papers (PDF) of Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering for free

9. Who won M Venkaiah Naidu Award?

Answer: M S Swaminathan honored with 'Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu National Award' Famous Agricultural Scientist. Dr. M S Swaminathan was honored as the first recipient of the 'Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu National Award for Excellence' for his distinguished contribution to the field of agriculture.

10. Which State ranked at the top in Good Governance Index 2019?

Answer: Tamil Nadu

Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Job Profile, Salary Structure and Growth Prospects

11. Which metal can be cut by a knife?

Answer: Sodium

12. Muslim League was formed in:

Answer: 1906

Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

13. Which metal melts when kept on the palm?

Answer: Gallium Metal

14. Questions related to Heat Transfer and Thermal Efficiency

Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020-21 Online Application Process