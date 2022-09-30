SSC JHT 2022 Exam Last Minute Tips: Get Important Topics List Here!

SSC JHT 2022 Exam Last Minute Tips: Check out the last-minute preparation strategy for the SSC JHT 2022 exam. Know how to attempt the SSC JHT exam for securing high marks in the exam. Also, get the subject-wise topic list.

SSC JHT 2022 Exam Last Minute Tips: The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC JHT exam on October 01, 2022. The commission has decided to hold the examination in multiple phases and shifts. Candidates who have their exam scheduled for the day can take a printout of their admit card from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

With only a day left for the SSC JHT 2022 exam, the candidates should follow the expert's suggested last-minute tips. These preparation tips shall help them in attempting the examination in a better way. Also, the exam is going to be having immense competition as only 172 vacancies have been reported.

SSC JHT Exam Pattern

The commission releases the official notification of the SSC JHT examination. This notification consists of the exam pattern that the commission is going to follow to select candidates. Check out the highlights of the SSC JHT exam pattern.

Paper 1 is going to be held in the objective mode as a CBT.

The examination will have questions from two subjects, General Hindi and English.

For each incorrect answer marked by the candidate a deduction equal to 0.25 marks is applicable.

SSC JHT Paper Sections Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Paper 1 General Hindi 100 100 2 hours General English 100 100 Total - 200 200

SSC JHT Important Topics

Candidates going to write the SSC JHT exam should make sure that all the topics that are mentioned in the table below for Hindi and English are prepared. The questions shall be asked from these topics only as per the previous notice of the commission.

Sections SSC JHT Syllabus General Hindi Hindi Grammar

Hindi Synonyms

Hindi Paragraphs

Hindi Proverbs

Hindi Antonyms

Knowledge of Hindi General English Vocabulary

Grammar

Synonyms

Sentence Structure

Antonyms

Sentence Completion

Correct use of words

Phrases and Idioms

SSC JHT Exam Last Minute Tips

Know the important last-minute tips that help in clearing the SSC JHT examination easily from the section below.

Be calm and composed during the exam. Do not mark any answer in a hurry try to read the question and then go through all the options before marking the correct one. Attempt all the questions that are difficult towards the end and mark the easier ones first.

Keep track of your accuracy during the SSC JHT examination. There is a mention of a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. Hence, it is advisable to avoid guessing in the exam. Attempt only those questions that you are sure of. Any wrong attempt or vague guess can lead to a reduction in the overall marks.

Next, revise all the important concepts as mentioned on the SSC JHT syllabus. The commission has earlier notified that only those chapters that have been mentioned on the syllabus shall be asked in the exam. Hence, it is recommended to prepare them wholeheartedly.

Attempt an SSC JHT mock test before the examination. Try to attempt it in a way that you are writing the real examination. Strategize your practice for the examination day while keeping a tab on speed, accuracy, and time management.

The candidates should keep a track of all the documents that have to be carried on the day of the exam. As per the commission’s notice, one has to carry SSC JHT admit card, recent passport photograph, photocopy, and original government id.

It is advisable to go through the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. Try to reach the exam center at least 30 minutes before that to avoid last moment hassle. Also, check the exam center address and visit the location at least once before the examination. This is going to help in getting an idea of the exact distance and the correct route to reach the same. Being familiar with the SSC JHT exam center beforehand also helps in reaching on time.

Refrain from carrying anything like gadgets, smartphones, books or guides, etc. to the examination hall. Candidates who are found to carry any of these things will be disqualified from the selection process with immediate effect. Additionally, indulging in any malpractices such as cheating in the exam can also lead to debarment from the exam.

SSC JHT paper 1 is the first step towards a final appointment on the Junior Hindi Translator job profile. Hence, it is important to adhere to the last-minute tips shared on this page. SSC JHT is a Group B post under the different ministries and departments of the central government. After selection, the candidate is appointed as a JHT in departments such as Home Ministry, Excise department, Income Tax department, etc.