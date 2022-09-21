SSC JHT Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download for NER, WR, MPR Here

SSC JHT Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on the regional websites. Candidates can check the admit card and application link below.

SSC JHT Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR), Western Region (WR) and North Eastern Region (NER) have issued the admit cards to the candidates who have applied for SSC JHT Recruitment 2022. SSC JHT Admit Card Links are available on sscwr.net, sscmpr.org and sscner.org respectively.

The applicants should also check their application status before downloading the SSC JHT Admit Card as the admit card will be issued only to those candidates whose application is accepted. They can check the direct link to download SSC JHT Tier 1 Admit Card and Application Status are given below:

How to Download SSC JHT Admit Card 2022 ?