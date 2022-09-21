SSC JHT Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download for NER, WR, MPR Here

SSC JHT Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR), Western Region (WR) and North Eastern Region (NER) have issued the admit cards to the candidates who have applied for SSC JHT Recruitment 2022. SSC JHT Admit Card Links are available on sscwr.net, sscmpr.org and sscner.org respectively.
The applicants should also check their application status before downloading the SSC JHT Admit Card as the admit card will be issued only to those candidates whose application is accepted. They can check the direct link to download SSC JHT Tier 1 Admit Card and Application Status are given below:
|SSC Region Name
|SSC JHT Tier 1 Admit Card Link
|SSC JHT Tier 1 Application Status Link
|SSC NER
|SSC NER JHT Tier 1 Admit Card Link
|SSC NER JHT Tier 1 Application Status Link
|SSC MPR
|SSC MPR JHT Tier 1 Admit Card Link
|SSC MPR JHT Tier 1 Application Status Link
|SSC WR
|SSC WR JHT Tier 1 Admit Card Link
|SSC WR JHT Tier 1 Application Status Link
|SSC SR
|SSC SR JHT Tier 1 Admit Card Link
|SSC SR JHT Tier 1 Application Status Link
|SSC ER
|SSC ER JHT Tier 1 Admit Card Link
|SSC ER JHT Tier 1 Application Status Link
|SSC KKR
|SSC KKR JHT Tier 1 Admit Card Link
|SSC KKR JHT Tier 1 Application Status Link
How to Download SSC JHT Admit Card 2022 ?
- Go to the regional website of the commission for which you have applied. For example SSC WR i.e.
- Now, click on the admit card links available on the homepage which reads “
- STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR HINDI TRANSLATOR, JUNIOR TRANSLATOR AND SENIOR HINDI TRANSLATOR EXAMINATION, 2022 (TIER-I) TO BE HELD ON 01/10/2022” and then on ‘Click Here’
- This link will redirect you to a login page using your roll number or registration number and date of birth. Otherwise, you can also use your name, father’s name and date of birth
- After that, you can download JHT Admit Card
- Take a print out and carry it to the exam centre