SSC KKR MTS Admit Card 2023: Check Your Application Status @ssckkr.kar.nic.in

SSC KKR MTS Admit Card 2023 will be released by the SSC KKR. Candidates can check the latest updates here.

SSC KKR MTS Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the admit card for the computer-based exam for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). SSC KKR Exam will be held from May 2, to May 19, 2023 and from June 13 to 20 2023. Candidates can download SSC KKR Admit Card by visiting the official website.

SSC KKR MTS Application Status

The commission has already released the SSC KKR MTS Application Status 2023. The candidates can check whether their application is accepted or not. Those candidates, whose application is accepted, are required to appear for the exam.

SSC KKR Admit Card Date 2023

The admit card for Kerala Karnataka Region will be uploaded on the official website. The admit card is expected to be released 7 days before the exam. The candidates would be able to check their exam city, date, time and other details on their respective admit card.

SSC MTS Admit Card for Other Regions

How to Download SSC KKR MTS Admit Card 2023 ?

Admit Card is crucial to bring in the exam. Candidates can download SSC MTS Admit Card for Kerala Karnataka Region from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the website of SSC KKR - ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the admit card link "Click here to download e-Admit Card for Multi Tasking Staff Examination,2022 (Tier-I) to be held from 02/05/2023 "

Step 3: Enter your details such as registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Download SSC KKR MTS Hall Ticket

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card