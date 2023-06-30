SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 Notification Out for 1198 Havaldar Vacancy, Form Fill Up Dates, Check Eligibility

SSC MTS 2023 Notification has been released by SSC on its official website. Download SSC MTS Recruitment Notice and check the latest updates here.

SSC MTS 2023 Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the detailed notification for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 on its official website. A total of 1558 posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive for which 1198 are for MTS and 360 are for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

The Commission will conduct the written exam in the month of September 2023.

SSC MTS 2023 Notification: Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications: 30-06-2023 to 21-07-2023

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: July 21, 2023

Last date and time for making online fee payment: July 22, 2023 (23:00)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: July 23, 2023

Correction and online payment of Correction Charges: 26-07-2023 to 28-07-2023

Schedule of Computer Based Examination: September 2023

SSC MTS 2023 Notification: Vacancy

The SSC MTS Total Vacancy 2023 are 1198 and the havaldar vacancy are 360.

MTS-1198 (approx.)

Havaldar in CBIC and CBN -360

SSC MTS 2023 Notification: Eligibility

The candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board.

SSC MTS 2023 Notification: Age Limit (As on 01-08-2023)

18-25 years

Application Fee:

Fee payable: Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred only).

SSC MTS 2023 Notification: PDF

SSC MTS 2023 Notification: How To Apply

Candidates can apply in online mode at the website of the Commission i.e. https://ssc.nic.in with the

One-time Registration and online Application Form process available on the official website.