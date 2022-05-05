SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Application Correction: Online Window Opens Today @ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today @ssc.nic.in: SSC MTS & havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Application Correction Window is being opened from 5 th to 9 th May 2022. Check how to make Changes in Online Form at the official website.

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today @ssc.nic.in: SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam Registration was held till 30th April 2022. SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Application Correction Window is being opened today, i.e., 5th May 2022 at the official website - ssc.nic.in. Any Candidate who desires to make any change in his/her application form, may correct/ modify online application parameters/ photo/ signature during this period. SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Examination will be held from 5th July to 22nd July 2022.

Below are important dates for SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam:

SSC MTS 2022 Recruitment Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 22nd March to 30th April 2022 Last date and time for receipt of online applications 30th April 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 2nd May 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 3rd May 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 4th May 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 5th May to 9th May 2022 (11:00 PM) Date of Computer Based Exam (Paper-I) 5th July to 22nd July 2022 Date of Paper-II Exam (Descriptive Paper) To be notified later

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today

The Commission has provided a period of 5 days (5th to 9th May 2022) to enable candidates to correct/ modify online application parameters, wherein candidates will be allowed to re-submit applications after making requisite corrections/ changes in the one-time registration/ online application data as per their requirement.

A candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit his modified/ corrected application two times during the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ i.e. if he has made mistake in his updated application also, he will be allowed to resubmit one more modified/ corrected application after making requisite corrections/ modifications. No more corrections in the application form will be allowed under any circumstances.

Important Notice for Photograph & Signature Image Aspirants of Multi Tasking (NT) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021 are cautioned that Photo and Signature uploaded in the online application form must be in conformity with the Notice of Examination. Samples of photos are also provided at Annexure-V (copy attached) of the Notice of Examination. Applications with photograph with cap/ spectacle / frontal view not clearly visible or miniature/ blurred photograph or miniature/ blurred/ illegible signature will be rejected.

SSC MTS & HAVALDAR CBIC/CBN 2022 Application Correction Process

Aspirants of MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam may note the following important instructions regarding correction of online Application data:

S. No. Important instructions regarding SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Application Correction 1 The window will be available from 5th to 9th May 2022. 2 During the window, a candidate who desires to make any change in his/her application form, may correct/ modify online application parameters. Candidate will also be able to make changes in One Time registration data. 3 Only those candidates will be allowed to make corrections in the application form, whose completed online applications along-with payment of requisite fee, if applicable, have been received by the Commission within the specified period. 4 If a candidate makes mistake in his updated application also, he will be allowed to submit one more corrected application after making requisite corrections/ modifications. 5 No more corrections in the application form will be allowed after 9th May 2022 under any circumstances 6 Latest modified application will be treated as the valid one and the previous application(s) submitted by such candidates will be cancelled. 7 The Commission will levy a uniform correction charges of Rs. 200/- for making correction and submitting modified/ corrected application for the first time and Rs. 500/- for making correction and submitting modified/ corrected application for the second time. The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/ categories. 8 The correction charges can be paid only by online mode, i.e., through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards. No offline challan facility will be available. 9 The correction charges once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor will it be adjusted against any other examination or selection. 10 Before submission of the corrected application, candidates must check that they have filled correct details in each field of the form. After expiry of the window, no change/ correction/ modification will be allowed under any circumstances. Requests received in this regard in any form like Post, Fax, Email, by hand, etc. shall not be entertained by the Commission and will be summarily rejected.

