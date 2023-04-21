SSC NWR MTS Admit Card OUT at sscnwr.org: Check Download Link

SSC NWR MTS Admit Card is released at sscnwr.org. Check Direct Link to Download SSC MTS Admit Card for North Western Region Here.

SSC NWR MTS Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the admit card for the online exam for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). SSC MTS Exam will be conducted from May 02 to 19 and from June 13 to 20 2023. The candidates can download SSC MTS Admit Card from the official website i.e. sscnwr.org.

The candidates can check the direct link to download SSC MTS Admit Card for NWR through the link provided in this article below:

SSC NWR Admit Card Download Click Here

How to Download SSC NWR MTS Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download SSC MTS Admit Card through the official website of the SSC NWR.

Step 1: Visit the website of the SSC NWR - sscnwr.org

Step 2: Click on ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF, AND HAVALDAR (CBIC & CBN) EXAMINATION, 2022 TO BE HELD FROM 02/05/2023 TO 19/05/2023 AND 13/06/2023 TO 20/06/2023’

Step 3: Read all the important instructions

Step 4: Enter your ‘Registered ID/Roll No’, ‘Mother's Name’ and ‘Date of Birth’ or provide your ‘Roll Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’

Step 5: Download SSC NWR Admit Card