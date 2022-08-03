SSC Phase-10/Ladakh Selection Post 2022 Memory Based Questions with Answers: Download GA/GK/Current Affairs/ English Paper PDF

SSC Phase-10/Ladakh Selection Post 2022 Memory Based Questions with Answers: In this article, you will get the important memory-based questions from General Awareness, GK, Current Affairs & English Sections that came in SSC Phase-10/Ladakh Selection Post 2022 Exam.

SSC Phase-10/Ladakh Selection Post 2022 Memory Based Questions with Answers: SSC is conducting the Phase-10 Selection Post 2022 Exam in online mode from 1st to 5th August 2022 across different cities. In this article, we are going to share the important Memory Based General Awareness, General Knowledge (GK), Current Affairs & English Language Questions as per the feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for SSC Phase-10/Ladakh Selection Post 2022 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

SSC Phase-10/Ladakh Selection Post 2022 Exam: Memory Based GA/GK Questions with Answers

Which country will host the Under-19 World Cup 2022?

Ans: West Indies

Great bath of Mohenjodaro made up of which material?

Ans: Fine brickwork - The Great Bath is part of a large citadel complex that was found in the 1920s during excavations of Mohenjo-daro, one of the main centres of the Indus civilization. The bath is built of fine brickwork and measures 897 square feet (83 square metres).

How many fundamental duties are there in the Indian Constitution?

Ans: 11 Fundamental Duties

Recently in which state AAP made the government?

Ans: Punjab

Sepahijala WildLife Sanctuary is located in which state?

Ans: Tripura - Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary is a wildlife sanctuary in Tripura, India of some 18.53 square kilometres (7.15 sq mi), about 25 kilometres (16 mi) from the city centre, located in Bishalgarh. It is a woodland with an artificial lake and natural botanical and zoological gardens.

When did Akbar conquer Kashmir?

Answer: 1586 - During the reign of Muslim kings in Kashmir, three supplements to Rajatarangini were written by Jonaraja (1411–1463 CE), Srivara, and Prajyabhatta and Suka, which end with Akbar's conquest of Kashmir in 1586 CE.

Which of the following is not a feature of Indian constitution

Question related to the festival of Jainism

What can be the maximum interval between two sessions of parliament?

Answer: Six months - The maximum gap between two sessions of Parliament cannot be more than six months.

National Voters Day is celebrated on which date?

Answer: 25th January

Who was called the Frontier Gandhi?

Answer: The Frontier Gandhi: Badshah Khan, a Torch for Peace, a documentary released in 2008, is the first full film account of Pashtun leader and nonviolent activist Abdul Ghaffar Khan, also known as Badshah Khan or Bacha Khan.

Which vitamin is not found in egg?

Answer: Vitamin C - Eggs contain 12 of the 13 vitamins except vitamin C

The first session of the Indian national congress was held in which year?

Answer: December 1885 - On 28 December 1885, 72 social reformers, journalists and lawyers congregated for the first session of Indian National Congress at Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit College, Bombay.

Which of the following committees are related to Fundamental Duties?

Answer: The Swaran Singh Committee is related to the Fundamental Duties in India. On the recommendation of the Swaran Singh Committee, 11 Fundamental Duties were added to the Indian Constitution.

Doongri festival is celebrated in which State of India?

Answer: Himachal Pradesh - One of the most popular festivals of Himachal Pradesh, the Doongri festival is marked to celebrate the beginning of spring.

Which of the following book is written by Khuswant Singh?

Jallianwala Bagh Massacre happened in which year?

Answer: 13th April 1919

Rukmini Devi Arundale is associated with:

Answer: Bharatnatyam

Maximum length of a cricket bat is:

Answer: 38 inches/96.52 cm, Edges: 1.56in / 4.0cm.

The words Socialist and Secular added to the Preamble by which constitutional amendment?

Answer: The 42nd Amendment also amended Preamble and changed the description of India from "sovereign democratic republic" to a "sovereign, socialist secular democratic republic", and also changed the words "unity of the nation" to "unity and integrity of the nation".

SSC Phase-10/Ladakh Selection Post 2022 Exam: Memory Based English Questions with Answers

Antonym - Majority

Answer: minority

Antonym - Rarely

Answer: frequently, often

Antonym - Abandon

Answer: reclaimed, recovered, redeemed, rescued, retrieved, salvaged, saved

Synonym - Prevalent

Answer: abnormal, different, exceptional, infrequent, irregular, limited, peculiar, rare, scarce, uncommon, unusual, inferior

Idiom - Sit Tight

Answer: remain firmly in one's place

Synonym - Vicinity

Answer: neighborhood · proximity

Synonym - Imperil

Answer: compromise · endanger · jeopardize · menace · expose · hazard

Cloze test - Fast food is causing a carbon footprint

Cloze test - Lack of modern values

Cloze Test - Whale

Reading Comprehension: Sniffer Dogs