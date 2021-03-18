SSC Steno Exam 2021 Postponed: Check Stenographer New Exam Date and Admit Card Updates, Download Notice @ssc.nic.in

SSC Steno Exam 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the online exam which is scheduled on 29 March to 31 March 2021 for the post of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted). SSC Steno Exam New Date shall be announced later on the offiicial website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest update.

SSC Steno Exam Postponed Notice

SSC Steno Admit Card 2021

SSC Stenographer Admit Card is also postponed. SSC Steno Admit Card will now be released 3-7 days before the new exam date on the website of concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Office. Candidate must bring printout of the admit card along with ID Proof at the centre.

SSC Steno Exam Pattern

There will 200 multiple-choice questions :

General Intelligence (50 questions of 50 marks) & Reasoning General Awareness (50 questions of 50 marks) English Language and Comprehension (100 questions of 100 marks). Time - 2 hours There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

On the basis of their performance in Online Test, merit list will be prepared for the skill test. All those candidates who qualify in the skill test will be recommended for appointment by the Commission on the basis of total marks in the Computer Based Examination

SSC had published the notification for the recruitment of Stenographer various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India in the month of October 2020. Online Applications were invited upto 04 November 2020 till 11:30 PM.