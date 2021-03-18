SSC New Exam Date for SSC CHSL Exam 2021, SSC JE Paper 1 2021, SSC CPO SI Paper 2 2021 and SSC Steno Exam 2021 @ssc.nic.in, Check Admit Card Updates Here

SSC New Exam Date: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the new exam dates for various exams such as SSC JE Paper 1 2021, SSC CHSL Exam 2021, SSC Steno Exam 2021, SSCSI CPO Paper 2 2021 on its website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates who are appearing in these exam can check the exam schedule through the table below:

Exam Name Tier/Phase New Exam Date Old Date Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 Paper 1 22 March to 24 March 2021 22 March to 25 March 2021 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 Tier 1 12 April to 27 April 2021

21 May and 25 May (only for candidates who have opted for Exam centres in West Bengal) Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2019 Paper 2 08 May 2021 26 May 2021 Stenographers Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examinations, 2020 To be announced 29 March to 31 March 2021

SSC JE Admit Card 2021

The commission has already released the admit card of SSC JE Paper Exam 2021. Candidates can download SSC JE Admit Card 2020-21 through the link below:

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021

SSC CHSL Admit Card is expected in the last week of March 2021. However, SSC CHSL Admit Card for WB Region shall be released in the month of May 2021

SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Admit Card 2021

SSC CPO 2 Admit Card is expected in the month of April 2021 on various regional websites of SSC

SSC Steno Admit Card 2021

We will update about the SSC Stenographer Admit Card, once the new exam date are announced.

There will be will no change in SSC JE Paper 2 which is scheduled on 21 March 2021.

