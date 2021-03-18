SSC New Exam Date for SSC CHSL Exam 2021, SSC JE Paper 1 2021, SSC CPO SI Paper 2 2021 and SSC Steno Exam 2021 @ssc.nic.in, Check Admit Card Updates Here
Check New Dates SSC JE Paper 1 2021, SSC CHSL Exam 2021, SSC Steno Exam 2021, SSCSI CPO Paper 2 2021 and Admit Card Updates Here
SSC New Exam Date: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the new exam dates for various exams such as SSC JE Paper 1 2021, SSC CHSL Exam 2021, SSC Steno Exam 2021, SSCSI CPO Paper 2 2021 on its website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates who are appearing in these exam can check the exam schedule through the table below:
|
Exam Name
|
Tier/Phase
|
New Exam Date
|
Old Date
|
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination,
2020
|
Paper 1
|
22 March to 24 March 2021
|
22 March to 25 March 2021
|
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020
|
Tier 1
|
12 April to 27 April 2021
21 May and 25 May (only for candidates who have opted for Exam centres in West Bengal)
|
|
Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2019
|
Paper 2
|
08 May 2021
|
26 May 2021
|
Stenographers Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examinations, 2020
|
|
To be announced
|
29 March to 31 March 2021
SSC JE Admit Card 2021
The commission has already released the admit card of SSC JE Paper Exam 2021. Candidates can download SSC JE Admit Card 2020-21 through the link below:
SSC JE Admit Card Download Link
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021
SSC CHSL Admit Card is expected in the last week of March 2021. However, SSC CHSL Admit Card for WB Region shall be released in the month of May 2021
SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Admit Card 2021
SSC CPO 2 Admit Card is expected in the month of April 2021 on various regional websites of SSC
SSC Steno Admit Card 2021
We will update about the SSC Stenographer Admit Card, once the new exam date are announced.
There will be will no change in SSC JE Paper 2 which is scheduled on 21 March 2021.