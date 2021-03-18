SSC New Exam Date for SSC CHSL Exam 2021, SSC JE Paper 1 2021, SSC CPO SI Paper 2 2021 and SSC Steno Exam 2021 @ssc.nic.in, Check Admit Card Updates Here

JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: 25th March 2021 - To meet our finalists, click here.

Check New Dates SSC JE Paper 1 2021, SSC CHSL Exam 2021, SSC Steno Exam 2021, SSCSI CPO Paper 2 2021 and Admit Card Updates Here

Created On: Mar 18, 2021 13:36 IST
SSC CPO SI Paper 2, SSC CHSL Exam 2021, SSC JE Paper 1 and SSC Steno Exam

SSC New Exam Date: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the new exam dates for various exams such as SSC JE Paper 1 2021, SSC CHSL Exam 2021, SSC Steno Exam 2021, SSCSI CPO Paper 2 2021 on its website - ssc.nic.in.  Candidates who are appearing in these exam can check the exam schedule through the table below:

Exam Name

Tier/Phase

New Exam Date

Old Date

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination,

2020

Paper 1

22 March to 24 March 2021

22 March to 25 March 2021

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020

Tier 1

12 April to 27 April 2021

21 May and 25 May (only for candidates who have opted for Exam centres in West Bengal)

 

Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2019

Paper 2

08 May 2021

26 May 2021

Stenographers Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examinations, 2020

 

To be announced

29 March to 31 March 2021

SSC JE Admit Card 2021

The commission has already released the admit card of SSC JE Paper Exam 2021. Candidates can download SSC JE Admit Card 2020-21 through the link below:

SSC JE Admit Card Download Link

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021

SSC CHSL Admit Card is expected in the last week of March 2021. However, SSC CHSL Admit Card for WB Region shall be released in the month of May 2021

SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Admit Card 2021

SSC CPO 2 Admit Card is expected in the month of April 2021 on various regional websites of SSC

SSC Steno Admit Card 2021

We will update about the SSC Stenographer Admit Card, once the new exam date are announced.

There will be will no change in SSC JE Paper 2 which is scheduled on 21 March 2021.

SSC New Exam Notice Download

 

FAQ

What is SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021 ?

The exam is expected in the last week of March 2021 for regions except West Bengal

When is SSC CPO Paper 2 ?

8 May 2021

What is SSC Steno Exam Date 2021 ?

SSC Stenographer Exam 2020-21 will be announced soon.

What is SSC CHSL Exam Date 2021 ?

SSC CHSL Exam will be conducted from 12 April to 27 April 2021. If you have opted for Exam centres in West Bengal, the your exam will be conducted from 21 May and 25 May.
