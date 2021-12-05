Term 1 CBSE 12th Maths (Applied) Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Board Exam 2021-22

CBSE 12th Applied Maths Syllabus (Term 1) 2021-22 is available here along with the latest CBSE Sample Paper. It is very important for the students preparing for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics board exam 2021-22.

CBSE 12th Applied Maths Syllabus (Term 1) 2021-22 is available here along with the latest CBSE Sample Paper. It is very important for the students preparing for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics board exam 2021-22.

CBSE 12th Maths Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Important MCQs, Sample Paper, Syllabus

CBSE 12th Maths Syllabus (Term 1) 2021-2022 (PDF): CBSE Board Exam 2021-22

CBSE 12th Maths (Applied) Term 1 Sample Paper: 2021-22 CBSE Board Exam

Term 1 CBSE 12th Maths (Applied) Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Board Exam:

One Paper (90 Minutes) Max Marks 40

Unit I. Numbers, Quantification and Numerical Applications (09 Marks)

Unit II. Algebra (10 Marks)

Unit III. Calculus (06 Marks)

Unit IV. Probability Distribution (10 Marks)

Unit VI. Index Numbers and Time-based Series (05 Marks)

UNIT-1 NUMBERS, QUANTIFICATION AND NUMERICAL APPLICATIONS

1.1 Modulo Arithmetic

1.2 Congruence Modulo

1.4 Alligation and Mixture

1.5 Numerical Problems

- Boats and Streams (upstream and downstream)

- Pipes and Cisterns

- Races and Games

- Partnership

- Numerical Inequalities

UNIT-2 ALGEBRA

2.1 Matrices and types of matrices

2.2 Equality of matrices, Transpose of a matrix, Symmetric and Skew symmetric matrix

2.3 Algebra of Matrices

2.4 Determinants

2.5 Inverse of a matrix

2.6 Solving system of simultaneous equations using matrix method,

Cramer’s rule and row reduction method

2.7 Simple applications of matrices and determinants including

Leontief input output model for two variables

UNIT- 3 CALCULUS

Differentiation and its Applications

3.1 Higher Order Derivatives

3.2 Application of Derivatives

3.3 Marginal Cost and Marginal Revenue using derivatives

3.4 Increasing/Decreasing

3.5 Maxima and Minima

UNIT- 4 PROBABILITY DISTRIBUTIONS

4.1 Probability Distribution

4.2 Mathematical Expectation

4.3 Variance

4.4 Binomial Distribution

4.5 Poisson Distribution

4.6 Normal Distribution

UNIT – 6 INDEX NUMBERS AND TIME BASED DATA

6.1 Index Numbers

6.2 Construction of Index numbers

6.3 Test of adequacy of Index numbers

Internal Assessment:

The weightage of internal assessment may be as under:

Term 1 Project

Project work and record 5 Marks

Term-end Presentation + Viva of the Project 5 Marks

Total: 10 Marks

Download CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1)





