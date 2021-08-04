Term 2: New Revised CBSE Class 12 Physics CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF):

Check Term 2 Syllabus for CBSE Class 12 Physics subject. It is applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22.

Download CBSE Class 12 Physics (Term 2) Syllabus 2021-22. The link to download the PDF of Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2021-22 is given at the end of this article. Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam 2021-22 are advised to download the syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.

No. of Periods Marks Unit V Electromagnetic Waves

02 17 Chapter–8:Electromagnetic Waves Unit VI Optics 18 Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Chapter–10: Wave Optics Unit–VII Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter 07 11 Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Unit–VIII Atoms and Nuclei 11 Chapter–12: Atoms Chapter–13: Nuclei Unit–IX Electronic Devices 07 7 Chapter–14: Semiconductor -Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits Total 45 35

Unit V: Electromagnetic waves 2 Periods

Chapter–8: Electromagnetic Waves

Electromagnetic waves, their characteristics, their Transverse nature (qualitative ideas only).

Electromagnetic spectrum (radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible, ultraviolet, X-rays, gamma rays) including elementary facts about their uses.

Unit VI: Optics 18 Periods

Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

Ray Optics: Refraction of light, total internal reflection and its applications, optical fibres,

refraction at spherical surfaces, lenses, thin lens formula, lensmaker's formula, magnification, power of a lens, combination of thin lenses in contact, refraction of light through a prism.

Optical instruments: Microscopes and astronomical telescopes (reflecting and refracting) and their magnifying powers.

Chapter–10: Wave Optics

Wave optics: Wavefront and Huygens principle, reflection and refraction of plane waves at a plane surface using wave fronts. Proof of laws of reflection and refraction using Huygens principle. Interference, Young's double slit experiment and expression for fringe width, coherent sources and sustained interference of light, diffraction due to a single slit, width of central maximum

Unit VII: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter 7 Periods

Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Dual nature of radiation, Photoelectric effect, Hertz and Lenard's observations; Einstein's

photoelectric equation-particle nature of light. Experimental study of photoelectric effect Matter waves-wave nature of particles, de-Broglie relation

Unit VIII: Atoms and Nuclei 11 Periods

Chapter–12: Atoms

Alpha-particle scattering experiment; Rutherford's model of atom; Bohr model, energy levels, hydrogen spectrum.

Chapter–13: Nuclei

Composition and size of nucleus Nuclear force Mass-energy relation, mass defect, nuclear fission, nuclear fusion.

Unit IX: Electronic Devices 7 Periods

Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits

Energy bands in conductors, semiconductors and insulators (qualitative ideas only) Semiconductor diode - I-V characteristics in forward and reverse bias, diode as a rectifier; Special purpose p-n junction diodes: LED, photodiode, solar cell.

Syllabus assigned for Practical for Term II

Total Periods: 16

The second term practical examination will be organised by schools as per the directions of CBSE and viva will be taken by both internal and external observers. The record to be submitted by the students at the time of second term examination has to include a record of at least 4 Experiments and 3 Activities to be demonstrated by the teacher.

Evaluation Scheme

Time Allowed: one and half hours Max. Marks: 15

Two experiments to be performed by students at time of examination: 8 marks

Practical record [experiments and activities]: 2 marks

Viva on experiments, and activities: 5 marks

Total: 15 marks

Experiments assigned for Term-II

1. To find the focal length of a convex lens by plotting graphs between u and v or between 1/u and1/v.

2. To find the focal length of a convex mirror, using a convex lens.

OR

To find the focal length of a concave lens, using a convex lens.

3. To determine angle of minimum deviation for a given prism by plotting a graph between angle of incidence and angle of deviation.

4. To determine refractive index of a glass slab using a travelling microscope.

5. To find refractive index of a liquid by using convex lens and plane mirror.

6. To draw the I-V characteristic curve for a p-n junction diode in forward bias and reverse bias.

Activities assigned for Term-II

1. To identify a diode, an LED, a resistor and a capacitor from a mixed collection of such items.

2. Use of multimeter to see the unidirectional flow of current in case of a diode and an LED and check whether a given electronic component (e.g., diode) is in working order.

3. To study the effect of intensity of light (by varying distance of the source) on an LDR.

4. To observe refraction and lateral deviation of a beam of light incident obliquely on a glass slab.

5. To observe polarization of light using two Polaroids.

6. To observe diffraction of light due to a thin slit.

7. To study the nature and size of the image formed by a (i) convex lens, (ii) concave mirror, on a screen by using a candle and a screen (for different distances of the candle from the lens/mirror).

8. To obtain a lens combination with the specified focal length by using two lenses from the given set of lenses.

