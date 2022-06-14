Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification Soon @jointerritorialarmy.gov.in: Check Eligibility, Salary Here

Territorial Army Recruitment 2022 Notification will be released soon on jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. Candidates can check the details here.

Updated: Jun 14, 2022 15:39 IST
Territorial Army Recruitment 2022
Territorial Army Recruitment 2022

Territory Army Officer Recruitment 2022: Territory Army is soon expected to release the notification and start the online application process for recruitment of young citizens Territorial Army Officers on its website i.e. jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. Territory Army Online Registration is expected in the first week of July. Applicants will be called for a written which is tentatively expected to conduct in the month of September 2022. The candidates are advised to keep a close on the official website for the latest updates.

Meanwhile, they can check the eligibility, selection process, standard and syllabus in this article below:

Important Dates

  • Territorial Army Officer Registration Starting Date - to be announced
  • Territorial Army Officer Registration Last Date - to be announced
  • Territorial Army Officer Registration Exam Date - to be announced

Territorial Army  Officer Vacancy Details

  • Male - 12
  • Female – 01

Note: Vacancies are subject to change as per organizational requirements.

Territorial Army  Officer Salary

Rank Pay Matrix
Lieutenant Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500
Captain Rs. 6,13,00-1,93,900
Major Rs. 6,94,00 - 2,07,200
Lt. Colonel Rs. 1,21,200 - 2,12400
Colonel Rs. 1,30,600- 2,15,900
Brigadier  1,39,600-2,17,600

Eligibility Criteria for Territorial Army  Officer Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Graduate from any recognized university.

Age Limit:

18 to 42 years

Physical Standards:

A candidate must be physically and medically fit in all respects.

Selection Process for Territorial Army  Officer Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam and interview.

Territorial Army Exam Pattern

Paper Subject Numbers of Questions Marks Time
Paper 1 Reasoning 50 50 2 hours
Elementary Mathematics 50 50
Paper 2 General Knowledge 50 50 2 hours
English 50 50

Territorial Army Exam Qualifying Marks

Minimum 40% marks in each part of the paper separately and overall average of 50%

How to Apply for

  1. Go to the official website of the Territorial Army - jointerritorialarmy.gov.in
  2. Click on the online application link
  3. Fill the details
  4. While filling in the Application Form, you should carefully decide about your choice for the centre for the examination

Fee Details:

Rs. 200/-

Territory Army Officer Recruitment Notification

FAQ

What is Territorial Army Officer Age Limit Date ?

18 to 42 years

What is Territorial Army Officer Exam Date ?

25 SEP 20222

What is Territorial Army Officer Application Form Last Date ?

30 July 2022

What is Territorial Officer Registration Starting Date ?

1 July 2022
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (1)

Post Comment

2 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
  • ANKIT JAIN1 day ago
    SEEMS EDITED OR FAKE AS THE LAST DATE IS THE SAME AS MENTIONED IN LAST YEAR NOTIFICATION
    Reply