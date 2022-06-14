Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification Soon @jointerritorialarmy.gov.in: Check Eligibility, Salary Here

Territorial Army Recruitment 2022 Notification will be released soon on jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. Candidates can check the details here.

Territory Army Officer Recruitment 2022: Territory Army is soon expected to release the notification and start the online application process for recruitment of young citizens Territorial Army Officers on its website i.e. jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. Territory Army Online Registration is expected in the first week of July. Applicants will be called for a written which is tentatively expected to conduct in the month of September 2022. The candidates are advised to keep a close on the official website for the latest updates.

Meanwhile, they can check the eligibility, selection process, standard and syllabus in this article below:

Important Dates

Territorial Army Officer Registration Starting Date - to be announced

Territorial Army Officer Registration Last Date - to be announced

Territorial Army Officer Registration Exam Date - to be announced

Territorial Army Officer Vacancy Details

Male - 12

Female – 01

Note: Vacancies are subject to change as per organizational requirements.

Territorial Army Officer Salary

Rank Pay Matrix Lieutenant Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500 Captain Rs. 6,13,00-1,93,900 Major Rs. 6,94,00 - 2,07,200 Lt. Colonel Rs. 1,21,200 - 2,12400 Colonel Rs. 1,30,600- 2,15,900 Brigadier 1,39,600-2,17,600

Eligibility Criteria for Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Graduate from any recognized university.

Age Limit:

18 to 42 years

Physical Standards:

A candidate must be physically and medically fit in all respects.

Selection Process for Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam and interview.

Territorial Army Exam Pattern

Paper Subject Numbers of Questions Marks Time Paper 1 Reasoning 50 50 2 hours Elementary Mathematics 50 50 Paper 2 General Knowledge 50 50 2 hours English 50 50

Territorial Army Exam Qualifying Marks

Minimum 40% marks in each part of the paper separately and overall average of 50%

How to Apply for

Go to the official website of the Territorial Army - jointerritorialarmy.gov.in Click on the online application link Fill the details While filling in the Application Form, you should carefully decide about your choice for the centre for the examination

Fee Details:

Rs. 200/-

Territory Army Officer Recruitment Notification