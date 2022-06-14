Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification Soon @jointerritorialarmy.gov.in: Check Eligibility, Salary Here

Territory Army Officer Recruitment 2022: Territory Army is soon expected to release the notification and start the online application process for recruitment of young citizens Territorial Army Officers on its website i.e. jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. Territory Army Online Registration is expected in the first week of July. Applicants will be called for a written which is tentatively expected to conduct in the month of September 2022. The candidates are advised to keep a close on the official website for the latest updates.
Meanwhile, they can check the eligibility, selection process, standard and syllabus in this article below:
Important Dates
- Territorial Army Officer Registration Starting Date - to be announced
- Territorial Army Officer Registration Last Date - to be announced
- Territorial Army Officer Registration Exam Date - to be announced
Territorial Army Officer Vacancy Details
- Male - 12
- Female – 01
Note: Vacancies are subject to change as per organizational requirements.
Territorial Army Officer Salary
|Rank
|Pay Matrix
|Lieutenant
|Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500
|Captain
|Rs. 6,13,00-1,93,900
|Major
|Rs. 6,94,00 - 2,07,200
|Lt. Colonel
|Rs. 1,21,200 - 2,12400
|Colonel
|Rs. 1,30,600- 2,15,900
|Brigadier
|1,39,600-2,17,600
Eligibility Criteria for Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
Graduate from any recognized university.
Age Limit:
18 to 42 years
Physical Standards:
A candidate must be physically and medically fit in all respects.
Selection Process for Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam and interview.
Territorial Army Exam Pattern
|Paper
|Subject
|Numbers of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Paper 1
|Reasoning
|50
|50
|2 hours
|Elementary Mathematics
|50
|50
|Paper 2
|General Knowledge
|50
|50
|2 hours
|English
|50
|50
Territorial Army Exam Qualifying Marks
Minimum 40% marks in each part of the paper separately and overall average of 50%
How to Apply for
- Go to the official website of the Territorial Army - jointerritorialarmy.gov.in
- Click on the online application link
- Fill the details
- While filling in the Application Form, you should carefully decide about your choice for the centre for the examination
Fee Details:
Rs. 200/-