CBSE The Last Lesson Class 12 MCQs of English Core Chapter 1

The Last Lesson Class 12 Flamingo MCQs: Check here the CBSE Class 12 English The Last Lesson MCQs with answers for CBSE Board Exam Preparation 2024

The Last Lesson Class 12 MCQs: CBSE Class 12 English Core syllabus consists of Reading skills, Writing skills and Literature. The Literature section is worth 40 marks and hence, very important. The two books prescribed by CBSE for the Literature portion are Flamingo and Vistas published by NCERT. In this article, we will be going through Multiple Choice Questions from the first chapter of CBSE Class 12 English Flamingo textbook, The Last Lesson by Alphonse Daudet.

CBSE Class 12 English The Last Lesson

Franz, the narrator, is a lazy French boy who dislikes his French teacher, M. Hamel. However, on M. Hamel's last day of teaching, Franz learns that the German language will now be imposed in his area, Alsace and Lorraine, following Berlin's orders. This revelation, coupled with M. Hamel's long dedication to teaching, sparks a newfound interest in Franz to learn French. As he attends the final lesson, Franz's hatred for M. Hamel transforms into respect, and he realizes the importance of preserving his language as a form of resistance against oppression. M. Hamel passionately emphasises upon the beauty and logic of the French language, linking it to patriotism and the struggle for freedom. The villagers regret not learning their mother tongue earlier, recognising its significance in their defeat and vowing to guard it against cultural suppression. The story highlights the transformative power of education, patriotism, and the intrinsic connection between language and identity.

The Last Lesson Class 12 MCQ with Answers

Q 1 The story ‘The Last Lesson’ highlights which human tendency?

A) Male Chauvinism

B) Procrastination

C) Courage

D) Cowardice

Answer: B

Q 2 What does The Last Lesson symbolize?

A) Loss

B) Loss of freedom

C) Loss of language

D) Loss of language and freedom

Answer: D

Q 3 What did Franz find on reaching the school?

A) People were dancing

B) school was closed

C) Police patrolling

D) strange quietness

Answer: D

Q 4 Who occupied the back benches in the class?

A) weak students

B) teachers

C) monitors of the class

D) village elders

Answer: D

Q 5 For how long had only bad news been appearing on the bulletin board?

A) Four years

B) Three years

C) Two years

D) One year

Answer: C

Q 6 Viva la France’ became emotional evidence of M. Hamel’s?

(a) sadness and patriotism.

(b) finality and depression.

(c) nostalgia and emotional outburst.

(d) love for the school and teaching as a profession.

Answer: A

Q 7 Why does the author urge the reader to respect his language?

(a) It is what makes you respect your countrymen.

(b) It is the key to freedom.

(c) You can express yourself.

(d) It is unique and reflects literature and art.

Answer: (b) It is the key to freedom.

Q 8 What was unusual about M. Hamel’s dress?

(a) wore clean clothes

(b) wore a brand new outfit

(c) wore clothes he wore on prize days

(d) wore traditional French clothes

Answer: (c) wore clothes he wore on prize days

