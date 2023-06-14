TISS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 41 Non-Teaching Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

TISS Recruitment 2023 : TISS has invited online applications for the 41 Non-Teaching Posts on its official website. Check TISS Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TISS Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai has invited online applications for the 41 various Non-Teaching posts in the Employment News (10 - 16) June 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before June 26, 2023.

Out of total 41 Non-Teaching posts, you have the opportunity to apply for different vacancies including Registrar, Assistant Registrar, System Analyst cum Programmer, Health Officer, Field Work Coordinator, Section Officer and others.

These positions are available for its various campuses including Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad and Guwahati.





TISS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The last date for registration of online applications for these posts is June 26, 2023.





TISS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Registrar-01

Deputy Librarian-01

Assistant Registrar-01

Assistant Manager Publications-01

System Analyst cum Programmer-01

Health Officer-01

Field Work Coordinator-01

Section Officer-03

Section Officer (Security)-01

Programmer-01

Horticulturist-01

Senior Technical Assistant (SM&CS)-01

Stenographer Grade II-05

Psychiatric Social Worker-01

Social Worker-01

Technical Assistant (SM&CS)-01

Technical Assistant (CC)-01

Stenographer Grade III-04

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)-10

Data Entry Operator (DEO)-02

Telephone Operator-01

Project Sound Operator cum Electrician-01



TISS Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification



Section Officer: Degree in any discipline from any recognised university. 03 years of experience in supervisory level in pay level 6 in areas related to Administration/Establishment/Finance /Academic matters in a University or other Institutions of Higher Education/Research Establishment/PSU/ Government Organisation.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the different posts.



TISS Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Registrar: Below 57 years

Deputy Librarian: 50 years

Assistant Registrar: 45 years

Assistant Manager Publications: 45 years

System Analyst cum Programmer: 45 years

Health Officer: 45 years

Field Work Coordinator: 45 years

Section Officer: 40 years

Section Officer (Security): 40 years

Programmer: 40 years

Horticulturist: 40 years

Senior Technical Assistant (SM&CS): 35 years

Stenographer Grade II: 35 years

Psychiatric Social Worker: 35 years

Social Worker: 40 years

Technical Assistant (SM&CS): 35 years

Technical Assistant (CC): 35 years

Stenographer Grade III: 32 years

Lower Division Clerk (LDC): 30 years

Data Entry Operator (DEO): 30 years

Telephone Operator: 30 years

Project Sound Operator cum Electrician: 30 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



TISS Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website-https://tiss.edu.

