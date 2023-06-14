TISS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 41 Non-Teaching Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

TISS Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai has invited online applications for the 41 various Non-Teaching posts in the Employment News (10 - 16) June 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before June 26, 2023.
Out of total 41 Non-Teaching posts, you have the opportunity to apply for different vacancies including Registrar, Assistant Registrar, System Analyst cum Programmer, Health Officer, Field Work Coordinator, Section Officer and others.
These positions are available for its various campuses including Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad and Guwahati. You can check the notification link for details of the campus wise vacancies, educational qualification, age limit, selection process, how to apply and others here.
TISS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
The last date for registration of online applications for these posts is June 26, 2023.
TISS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Registrar-01
Deputy Librarian-01
Assistant Registrar-01
Assistant Manager Publications-01
System Analyst cum Programmer-01
Health Officer-01
Field Work Coordinator-01
Section Officer-03
Section Officer (Security)-01
Programmer-01
Horticulturist-01
Senior Technical Assistant (SM&CS)-01
Stenographer Grade II-05
Psychiatric Social Worker-01
Social Worker-01
Technical Assistant (SM&CS)-01
Technical Assistant (CC)-01
Stenographer Grade III-04
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)-10
Data Entry Operator (DEO)-02
Telephone Operator-01
Project Sound Operator cum Electrician-01
TISS Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Section Officer: Degree in any discipline from any recognised university. 03 years of experience in supervisory level in pay level 6 in areas related to Administration/Establishment/Finance /Academic matters in a University or other Institutions of Higher Education/Research Establishment/PSU/ Government Organisation.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the different posts.
TISS Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Registrar: Below 57 years
Deputy Librarian: 50 years
Assistant Registrar: 45 years
Assistant Manager Publications: 45 years
System Analyst cum Programmer: 45 years
Health Officer: 45 years
Field Work Coordinator: 45 years
Section Officer: 40 years
Section Officer (Security): 40 years
Programmer: 40 years
Horticulturist: 40 years
Senior Technical Assistant (SM&CS): 35 years
Stenographer Grade II: 35 years
Psychiatric Social Worker: 35 years
Social Worker: 40 years
Technical Assistant (SM&CS): 35 years
Technical Assistant (CC): 35 years
Stenographer Grade III: 32 years
Lower Division Clerk (LDC): 30 years
Data Entry Operator (DEO): 30 years
Telephone Operator: 30 years
Project Sound Operator cum Electrician: 30 years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
TISS Recruitment 2023 PDF
TISS Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website-https://tiss.edu.