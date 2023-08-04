TMC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Clerk, Pharmacist And Other Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

TMC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), an autonomous body funded and controlled by the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India has invited online applications for various posts including Clerk, Pharmacist, Clinical Psychologist, Medical Social Worker, Computer Programmer, Mali/Gardener and others. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from August 9 to 18, 2023 at the venue mentioned in the notification.
Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Post graduate/10+2/B.E/B. Tech/M.Sc. in computer science/Graduate/Diploma / B. Pharm with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
TMC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Walk-in-interview will be conducted for these posts from August 9 to 18, 2023.
Venue-HRD Dept, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Mullanpur (Mohali), Medicity (New Chandigarh), Punjab.
TMC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Medical Social Worker-5
- Clinical Psychologist-1
- Horticulture Supervisor-1
- Computer Programmer-2
- Computer Programmer (Mobile App Developer)-1
- Telephone Operator-3
- Mali/Gardener-5
- Butler-3
- Cook -2
- Asst. Admin. Officer (Academics)-1
- Clerk-8
- Medical Officer-1
- Housekeeping Supervisor -1
- Senior Administrative Assistant-1
- Pharmacist -4
- Technician CSSD -1
- Scientific Asst. (CSSD)-1
- Laundry Technician-1
- Barber-2
TMC Educational Qualification 2023
- Medical Social Worker-Post graduate in Social work / Social sciences/ Sociology.
- Clinical Psychologist-M.A (Clinical Psychology) or equivalent.
- Horticulture Supervisor-Should Possess atleast 10+2 and certificate/Diploma course in Gardening Training in Horticulture or in Agriculture OR
B.Sc (Agriculture/Horticulture) from recognised university/Institution
- Computer Programmer-B.E/B. Tech/M.Sc. in computer science OR MCA with minimum
50% marks from Govt. recognized university.
- Computer Programmer (Mobile App Developer)-B.E/B. Tech/M.Sc. in computer science OR MCA with minimum 50% marks from Govt. recognized university
- Telephone Operator-Graduate from a recognized university with excellent
communication skills and minimum one-year experience of handling exchange board preferably EPABX.
- Mali/Gardener-At Least 8th /SSC Passed.
- Butler-Diploma in F&B Services with 01 year of experience OR
12th Pass with minimum 03 years of experience in F&B Services department of Institutional catering/ Hospital/ Hotel.
- Cook -SSC Pass with compulsory certified craft course or Diploma in food production or cookery
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/experience of the posts.
TMC Recruitment 2023: Salary Per Months
- Medical Social Worker-Rs. 25,000/- to Rs. 30,000/-
- Clinical Psychologist-Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 35,000/
- Horticulture Supervisor-Rs. 23,330/-
- Computer Programmer-Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 35,000/-
- Computer Programmer (Mobile App Developer)-Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 35,000/-
- Telephone Operator-Rs. 21,220/- to Rs. 23,000/-
- Mali/Gardener-Rs. 18,100/-
- Butler-Rs. 18,100/-
- Cook -Rs. 21,220/
- Asst. Admin. Officer (Academics)-Rs. 30,000-Rs. 35,000/-
- Clerk-Rs. 21220/-
- Medical Officer-Rs. 50,000/- to Rs.55,000/-
- Housekeeping Supervisor -Rs. 23330/- to Rs. 25000/-
- Senior Administrative Assistant-. Rs. 45000- Rs. 50000/-
- Pharmacist -Rs. 27,000/- to Rs. 30,000/-
- Technician CSSD -Rs.20,000/-
- Scientific Asst. (CSSD)-Rs. 25,000/- to Rs. 30,000/-
- Laundry Technician-Rs. 21,220/-
- Barber-Rs. 21,220/-
TMC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply TMC Recruitment 2023?
- Eligible and interested candidates are required to attend the interview scheduled from August 9 to 18, 2023 in accordance with the posts/date at the venue-HRD Dept, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Mullanpur (Mohali), Medicity (New Chandigarh), Punjab.
- The candidates should note that they will have to bring along with them updated resume, passport size photograph, photocopies/xerox copy of PAN card, Aadhaar card, copies of all educational and experience certificates.
- In case of more candidates, MCQ test will be conducted and eligible candidates will be shortlisted for the interview accordingly.