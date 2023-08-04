TMC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Clerk, Pharmacist And Other Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

TMC Recruitment 2023: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has notified for 44 posts including Clerk, Pharmacist Computer Programmer and others on its official website-tmc.gov.in. Check Eligibility, application process, how to apply and others here.

TMC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), an autonomous body funded and controlled by the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India has invited online applications for various posts including Clerk, Pharmacist, Clinical Psychologist, Medical Social Worker, Computer Programmer, Mali/Gardener and others. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from August 9 to 18, 2023 at the venue mentioned in the notification.



Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Post graduate/10+2/B.E/B. Tech/M.Sc. in computer science/Graduate/Diploma / B. Pharm with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

TMC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Walk-in-interview will be conducted for these posts from August 9 to 18, 2023.

Venue-HRD Dept, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Mullanpur (Mohali), Medicity (New Chandigarh), Punjab.



TMC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Medical Social Worker-5

Clinical Psychologist-1

Horticulture Supervisor-1

Computer Programmer-2

Computer Programmer (Mobile App Developer)-1

Telephone Operator-3

Mali/Gardener-5

Butler-3

Cook -2

Asst. Admin. Officer (Academics)-1

Clerk-8

Medical Officer-1

Housekeeping Supervisor -1

Senior Administrative Assistant-1

Pharmacist -4

Technician CSSD -1

Scientific Asst. (CSSD)-1

Laundry Technician-1

Barber-2



TMC Educational Qualification 2023

Medical Social Worker- Post graduate in Social work / Social sciences/ Sociology.

Post graduate in Social work / Social sciences/ Sociology. Clinical Psychologist -M.A (Clinical Psychology) or equivalent.

-M.A (Clinical Psychology) or equivalent. Horticulture Supervisor -Should Possess atleast 10+2 and certificate/Diploma course in Gardening Training in Horticulture or in Agriculture OR

B.Sc (Agriculture/Horticulture) from recognised university/Institution

-Should Possess atleast 10+2 and certificate/Diploma course in Gardening Training in Horticulture or in Agriculture OR B.Sc (Agriculture/Horticulture) from recognised university/Institution Computer Programmer- B.E/B. Tech/M.Sc. in computer science OR MCA with minimum

50% marks from Govt. recognized university.

B.E/B. Tech/M.Sc. in computer science OR MCA with minimum 50% marks from Govt. recognized university. Computer Programmer (Mobile App Developer) -B.E/B. Tech/M.Sc. in computer science OR MCA with minimum 50% marks from Govt. recognized university

-B.E/B. Tech/M.Sc. in computer science OR MCA with minimum 50% marks from Govt. recognized university Telephone Operator -Graduate from a recognized university with excellent

communication skills and minimum one-year experience of handling exchange board preferably EPABX.

-Graduate from a recognized university with excellent communication skills and minimum one-year experience of handling exchange board preferably EPABX. Mali/Gardener -At Least 8th /SSC Passed.

-At Least 8th /SSC Passed. Butler -Diploma in F&B Services with 01 year of experience OR

12th Pass with minimum 03 years of experience in F&B Services department of Institutional catering/ Hospital/ Hotel.

-Diploma in F&B Services with 01 year of experience OR 12th Pass with minimum 03 years of experience in F&B Services department of Institutional catering/ Hospital/ Hotel. Cook -SSC Pass with compulsory certified craft course or Diploma in food production or cookery

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/experience of the posts.



TMC Recruitment 2023: Salary Per Months

Medical Social Worker-Rs. 25,000/- to Rs. 30,000/-

Clinical Psychologist-Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 35,000/

Horticulture Supervisor-Rs. 23,330/-

Computer Programmer-Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 35,000/-

Computer Programmer (Mobile App Developer)-Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 35,000/-

Telephone Operator-Rs. 21,220/- to Rs. 23,000/-

Mali/Gardener-Rs. 18,100/-

Butler-Rs. 18,100/-

Cook -Rs. 21,220/

Asst. Admin. Officer (Academics)-Rs. 30,000-Rs. 35,000/-

Clerk-Rs. 21220/-

Medical Officer-Rs. 50,000/- to Rs.55,000/-

Housekeeping Supervisor -Rs. 23330/- to Rs. 25000/-

Senior Administrative Assistant-. Rs. 45000- Rs. 50000/-

Pharmacist -Rs. 27,000/- to Rs. 30,000/-

Technician CSSD -Rs.20,000/-

Scientific Asst. (CSSD)-Rs. 25,000/- to Rs. 30,000/-

Laundry Technician-Rs. 21,220/-

Barber-Rs. 21,220/-



TMC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply TMC Recruitment 2023?