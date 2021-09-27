Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

TMC Recruitment 2021 for Technician and Admin Assistant Posts @tmc.gov.in, Check Application Process

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for Technician and Admin Assistant post on its official website. You can check all details here.

Created On: Sep 27, 2021 11:58 IST
TMC Technician Recruitment Notification
Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for Technician and Admin Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 6th October, 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including BCA/B.Sc/Diploma in computer Science with minimum 50% marks from Govt. recognized University with 1year Experience with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021. 

Notification Details for TMC Recruitment 2021 Job : 
Advt No: 112/2021
Important Date for TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Date of walk-in-interview: 6th October  2021

Vacancy Details for TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
IT Technician-02
Admin Assistant-09

Eligibility Criteria for TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification 
IT Technician-BCA/B.Sc/Diploma in computer Science with minimum 50% marks from Govt. recognized University with 1year Experience or 
MCA /B.E/B.Tech in computer Science with minimum 50% marks from Govt. recognized University with 6months Experience in programming client /server environment using Visual basic. NET technology in developing / maintenance of software. Candidate must also have good practical knowledge of AS/400, DB2, Web Technology/Web Development tools, skills on ASP/VB experience of working in Healthcare Industry will be preferred.
Admin Assistant-Graduation in any stream plus certificate course in computer application from a recognized institute. should have minimum 03 years clerical experience.

Consolidated pay per Month for TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
IT Technician-20,400/-
Admin Assistant-18,600/-

Age Limit for TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
IT Technician-30 years.
Admin Assistant-30 years.

TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:  PDF

How to Apply for TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Interested & eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 06 October 2021 along with Bio-Data, recent passport size photograph, copy of Pan card, Aadhar Card, original certificates and sets of attested copies of all certificates at the venue mentioned in the notification.

