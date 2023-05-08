TN 12th Toppers List 2023: Check Tamil Nadu HSE Toppers, Pass Percentage Here

TN Class 12th Toppers List 2023: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has released the class 12th result today. Overall 94.03% of students have passed the exam. Check result statistics here

TN HSE Toppers List 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has declared the class 12th result for the students at 9.30 AM. The TN Board class 12 results have been announced for Arts, Commerce, and Science stream students. Candidates can check their board results on the official website dge.tn,gov.in. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 94.03%.

Along with the announcement of the result, the examination authorities also released the Tamil Nadu HSC toppers list and other statistics. This year, girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 96.38% while boys have a pass percentage of 91.45%. As per the reports, the Tamil Nadu Board will not announce toppers for the Tamil Nadu Board result 2023.

TN Class 12th Result 2023: Over 8.5 lakh Students appeared

Approximately 8.51 lakh students registered for the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry class 12th exams 2023. The stream-wise breakup is given below:

Subjects Number of students appeared Science 5.36 lakhs Commerce 2.54 lakhs Arts 14,000 Vocational 46,000

Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result 2023: Check Pass percentage, statistics

The TN board has announced the class 12th result at tnresults.nic.in. Candidates can check the TN Class 12 result 2023 statistics in the table given below:

Total appeared students 7,55,451 Total students passed 94.03% Passing percentage 94.03% Girls passed 96.38% Boys passed 91.45%

Previous Year Tamil Nadu HSC Results Pass Percentage

In 2022, approximately 8,06,277 lakh students appeared for the TN Board class 12th exams. A total of 96.32% girls passed the exams whereas 90.96% boys passed the class 12 TN Board exams. The overall pass percentage in TN Class 12 exams stood at 93.76%. Students can check the past few year’s Tamil Nadu 12th result statistics mentioned below:

Particular 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Total Students 8,062,77 8,18,129 7,79,931 8,69,423 9,07,620 9,33,690 8,76,136 Boys Appeared 3,84,655 boys 3,80,500 3,55,646 3,89,250 4,00,179 4,15,331 3,88,935 Girls Appeared 4,21,622 4,35,973 4,24,285 4,53,262 4,60,255 4,77,930 4,44,747 Total Passed 7,55,998 8,16, 0473 7,20,209 7,69,225 7,84,081 8,22,838 7,61,725 Boys Passed 3,49,893 3,80,500 3,17,966 3,44,778 350936 3,70,985 3,41,931 Girls Passed 4,06,105 4,35,973 4,02,243 4,24,447 433145 4,51,852 4,19,794 Overall Pass % 93.76 100% 92.3 91.3 91.1 92.1 91.4 Girls Pass % 96.32 100% 94.8 93.6 94.1 94.5 94.4 Boys Pass % 90.96 100% 89.4 88.6 87.7 89.3 87.9

