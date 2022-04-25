TN TET 2022: Last Date to Apply Online @trb.tn.nic.in for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test

TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Recruitment Latest News: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board is inviting applications for Teacher Eligibility Test for the year 2022 from eligible candidates in Tamil Nadu for appointment as Teacher in classes I to VIII. The last date to apply online for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET 2022) till tomorrow 26th April 2022 after which the applications will be closed.

Candidates applying for TN TET 2022 will have to appear for TN TET Written Exam in two phases – TN TET Paper I (for classes I to V) and TN TET Paper II (for classes VI to VIII). The admit card and exam dates for TN TET 2022 are yet to be announced.

TN TET Application Deadline Extension Update

In reference to the Official Notification for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 published on 7th March 2022 under advertisement number 01/2022, the last date to apply for TN TET 2022 was extended. Earlier, the registration deadline was 13th April 2022 while the revised application deadline is tomorrow on 26th April 2022.

TN TET 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

TN TET 2022 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 7th March 2022 Online Application Start Date 14th March 2022 Online Application Last Date (Revised) 26th April 2022 TN TET 2022 Admit Card To Be Announced TN TET 2022 Paper I To Be Announced TN TET 2022 Paper II To Be Announced

TN TET 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates should apply only through online mode via the official website of TN TRB or click below on the apply online link.

(ii) Use separate applications for Paper-I and Paper-II.

(iii) Candidates should ensure that they have their scanned recent colour passport size photograph (JPG/JPEG /PNG format of size 20-60 KB) and signature (JPG/JPEG/PNG format of size 10-30 KB) separately. The online application should be uploaded with the photograph and signature of the candidate with complete information.

(iv) A valid e-mail id and Mobile Number are mandatory for registration. These e-mail id and number should be kept active till the declaration of results.

TN TET 2022 Application Fee

Category Fees (Non-Refundable) SC/ SCA/ ST/ PWD Rs 250/- For All Other Categories Rs 500/-

NOTE: Online payment to be made only through Payment Gateway. (Net banking/Credit Card / Debit Card). Offline mode of payment in any form such as Demand Draft / Postal order, etc. will not be accepted. Candidates, who want to appear for both Paper-I and Paper-II, should pay separately for both.

TN TET Apply Online 2022