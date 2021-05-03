TNPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2021 Date Announced, Admit Card Soon

TNPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2021: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a notification for the announcement of the result, exam date and other Status on its website. All such candidates who will qualify in the prelims exam will be able to appear for the Combined Civil Services – I Mains 2021 Examination from 28 May to 30 May 2021.

The admit cards for the same will be allotted to the candidates in due course of time. The candidates who enrolled and qualified in the Prelims examination can check their exam date and other details through the official website.

TNPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2021 Pattern

The written examination will consist of 3 papers of conventional essay type papers for a total of 750 Marks. The Question papers will be set in both English and Tamil and will be held in Chennai only. The Marks obtained in all the papers and marks obtained in the interview for the personality test will be counted together for final selection.

Exam Schedule

Every year, the commission conducts the TNPSC Group I Exam (State Wide Competitive Exam) to recruit various Posts under Group A services of the Government of Tamilnadu, the following posts included in the CCS-I Examination(Group I Services).

