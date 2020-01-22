TNPSC Group 4 2018 CV Dates Out @tnpsc.gov.in, Check TNPSC Group 4 2020 Certificate Verification Schedule Here

TNPSC Group 4 2018: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the certificate verification dates for Group 4 on its official website. Candidates who have qualified in TNPSC Group 4 Written Test 2020 can appear for 2nd spell of Certificate Verification from 28 Jan to 4 February 2020.

All such candidates who are going to appear in certificate verification round are required to produce all original certificates on the same day. The reporting time for certificate verification round is scheduled at 10 AM at TSPSC Office, Prathibha Bhavan, M.J.Road, Nampally, Hyderabad. The commission will soon release the notice for day wise schedule. Candidates are advised to stay tuned with tnpsc.gov.in and jagranjosh.com for latest updates.

The commission had conducted TNPSC Group 4 Written Test 2020 on 7 October 2019 at various exam centres to fill up 1521 vacancies of junior assistant and the result for the same was announced on 29 August 2019. The online application for TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2020 was started on 7 June 2018 and continued till 6 July 2018.

TNPSC Group 4 2018 CV Dates



Highlights:

Advertisement Number: 10/2018,Dt:02/06/2018

Total number of vacancies: 1521 Posts

Post: Group-4 Services (General Recruitment)

Certificate Verification Date: 28 Jan to 4 February 2020

