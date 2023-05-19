tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and Other Direct Links to Check Tamil Nadu TN SSLC and HSE (+1) Result 2023

TN SSLC Result 2023: Students can check and download their class 10th marksheet on these websites: tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in. They have to use their registration number and date of birth to download SSLC marks memo.

Tamil Nadu TN SSLC Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will announce the Tamil Nadu board class 10th and 11th result today - May 19. Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has confirmed that the result will be announced around 10 AM. Soon after that, students can check their Tamil Nadu TN SSLC and HSE (+1) result online at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in.

They have to use their registration number and date of birth to download their TNDGE SSLC marks memo. As per media reports, it is expected that over 9 lakh students appeared for class 10th exams. In 2022, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 90.07%. The girls had outshone the boys with a pass percentage of 94.4%.

Where To Check TNDGE SSLC Result 2023?

Students have to visit the official websites to download their Tamil Nadu TN SSLC marks memo. However, there might be chances that due to heavy traffic or some technical glitch, the official website might not work. However, students can check their 10th public exam result 2023 link and HSE (+1) result at these websites:

Sr. No. Official TN SSLC Result Links Link 1 dge.tn.gov.in/result.html Link 2 tnresults.nic.in Link 3 dge2.tn.nic.in Link 4 apply1.tndge.org

What Are the Alternative Ways To Check Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2023?

There might be a possibility that the official website crashes due to heavy traffic in that case students can check their TN SSLC result via Mobile App. To check the Tamil Nadu SSLC result via App, students will have to download it from Google Playstore.

Students will have to open the app and click on - View SSLC result 2023 Tamilnadu and enter the registration and date of birth. Click on the submit button and www.tnresults.nic.in 10th result 2023 will open on the screen.

What documents are required to check TN 10th Result 2023?

To download the Tamil Nadu class 10th பின்விளைவு result, students must have their hall tickets with them. The SSLC admit card will have the login credentials details: registration number and date of birth. Students have to enter these details in the login window on the above-mentioned official websites.