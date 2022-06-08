Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 08 June 2022: Chance to Apply for 1500+ Various Jobs @DRDO, ICG, APSC, AAI and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 08 June 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 08 June 2022: More than 1500 government jobs announced by leading organizations of the country are the major attractions for today’s “Top Five Jobs of the Day”. Indian Coast Guard, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO),Assam Public Service Commission (APSC),Airports Authority of India (AAI) are the organizations which have announced 1500+ jobs for today.

Candidates having educational qualification like Graduation/Secondary/Engineering with additional qualification have golden chance to get a jobs in these organizations.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.

Job Number-5

APSC MVI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Today, Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released job notification for the Motor Vehicle Inspector Post under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department. Candidates having H.S.L.C./H.S.S.L.C. with 3 (three) years Diploma in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering can apply for these posts on or before 27 June 2022.

Link: APSC MVI Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for Motor Vehicle Inspector Post @apsc.nic.in





Job Number-4

ICG Group C Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Indian Coast Guard West Region has invited online application for the various Group C post including including Motor Transport Fitter, Spray Painter and Motor Transport Mechanic.on its official website. Government job aspirants with Matriculation or equivalent/I.T.I. diploma can apply for Indian Coast Guard requirement.

Link: ICG West Region Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for Various Group C Post@indiancoastguardgov.in



Job Number-3

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

In another major job notification released for today, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has invited online application for the 56 Scientist posts on its official website. Candidates having First Class Bachelor in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical/Aeronautical Engineering can apply for DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Link: DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for 58 Scientists Posts @drdo.gov.in







Job Number-2

AAI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited online application for the 400 Junior Executive post on its official website. In a bid to apply for AAI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification, candidates should have educational qualification including Full Time Regular Bachelors of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics.

Link: AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 400 Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) Posts @aai.aero







Job Number-1

Rajasthan Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Department of Women & Child Development (WCD) has published the notifications for the recruitment of Anganwadi Worker, Anganwadi Assistant and Asha Sahyogini Posts on its official website. Candidates having 10th passed/12th passed can apply for this major job notifiation released today.

Link-Rajasthan Anganwadi Recruitment 2022, Apply for 1000+ Worker, Assistant & Asha Sahyogini Posts