Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 11 April 2022: 36000+ Vacancies in IBPS, Railways, Defence and Other Across India

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 11 April 2022: Today around 36000 vacancies are officered by the Government of Assam, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Indian Army and Railways. Details Below.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 11 April 2022: Every day we come up with the most crucial government jobs. Today i.e. on 11 April 2022, we have big job opportunities available under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day. The government of India is conducting recruitment drives for all the persons including 8th pass, 10th pass, 12th pass, Teachers, Chowkidar, War Sahiyaka, Steno, LDC, Safaiwala Engineers etc.

36000+ vacancies are announced by the Government of Assam, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Indian Army (HQ Western Command, HQ South Western Command and HQ Eastern Command), and Railways Recruitment Board North Central Railways (RRC NCR).

Let’s check the brief about these jobs:

Job Number 1: Assam Government Recruitment 2022 for 26441 Class 3 and Class 4 Posts

This golden opportunity is offered by the government of Assam to the eligible candidates who are citizens of India and have registration numbers in the Employment Exchange in the State of Assam. 13,141 vacancies are available for Grade-III posts and 13,300 (tentative) for Class-IV under different establishments/ departments.

Link - Assam Government Recruitment 2022 for 26441 Class 3 and Class 4 Posts

Job Number 2: Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for 159 Group C Posts under HQ Western Command, Eastern Command and South Western Command

Indian Army is looking for 10th and 12th passed candidates for various posts such as Chowkidar, Cook, LDC, Safaiwali, Tradesman Mate, Ward Sahayika, Washerman, Health Inspector, Barber, Stenographer, LDC, Messenger, Daftry, Safaiwala, Gardener.

Job Number 3: IBPS Recruitment 2022: Walk in Interview for Software Developers and Programming Assistants

IBPS is conducting a walk-in-interview for the post of Software Developers (Front-end and Back-end), and Programming Assistants on 21 & 22 April 2022.

Jobs Number 4: RRC North Central Railway Recruitment 2022 for Engineers

North Central Railways (NCR) is inviting online applications for the Junior Technical Associate (JTA). You can apply for this opportunity on or before 18 April 2022.

Link - RRC North Central Railway Recruitment 2022 for Engineers

Job Number 5: RPSC Recruitment 2022 for 9760 Teacher Posts

Today, RPSC has started the online application process for recruitment of 2nd Grade Senior Teacher Posts. The application link is available upto 10 May 2022.