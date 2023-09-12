Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 12 September 2023: Apply for 1300+ Jobs @Constables, Fisheries Officer, Lady Supervisor, And Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 12 September 2023 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers to apply for various jobs including Constables, Fisheries Officer Lady Supervisor, Field Engineer And Others . Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Govt Jobs 2023 - Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification September 12, 2023: Candidates preparing for government jobs have golden opportunity to apply for more than 1300+ jobs announced today. Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply for these posts which are available in various government organisations. You have the opportunity to apply for these posts including Constables, Fisheries Officer Lady Supervisor, Field Engineer and others.

These positions are available in various organizations including Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC),Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), SJVN Limited And Others.

You can check the notification on this page and based on eligibility criteria you can apply for these respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.

Candidates having educational qualifications like Graduation/Engineering/Medical/12th with additional qualifications have a golden chance to get a job in these organizations.

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.



Job No-5

OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2023: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has today released job notices for the 62 Assistant Fisheries Officer Group B posts on its official website. The registration process for the OPSC Recruitment 2023 notification will start on September 16, 2023 and will conclude on October 16, 2023.

Job No-4

SJVN Recruitment 2023: SJVN Limited under administrative control of the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has released recruitment notification for the 155 posts of Jr. Field Engineer, Jr. Field Officer and others. The date of commencement of online registration for submitting of applications for this major recruitment drive is September 18, 2023 and the last date for the same is October 10, 2023.

Job No-3

Ladakh Police Recruitment 2023: The administration of the union territory of Ladakh's is recruiting Executive, Armed/IRP, HG/CD/SDRF, and Telecommunications Constables, under Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 for a total of 298 positions. Interested candidates may go through the article to know how to apply, eligibility criteria, important dates and other information.

Job No-2

TNSTC Recruitment 2023 For 417 Apprentice Posts: In another major recruitment drive announced today, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Ltd (TNSTC) has released a total 417 vacancies for the Graduate & Diploma Apprentice posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 10, 2023.

Job No-1

JSSC Lady Supervisor Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has today released the notification for the 444 posts of Lady Supervisor under the Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam (JLSCE) 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 25, 2023. The application process will commence on September 26, 2023 at JSSC-https://jssc.nic.in.

