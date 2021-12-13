Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 13 December 2021: Vacancies in IOCL, Odisha Police, Indian Navy, Central Excise & UCIL

Check list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 13 December 2021 here. Also check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Like every day, the list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 13 December includes various central and state government job opportunities for job seekers. The candidates holding the qualification of 10th, 12th, Graduate, Pass Graduate, and others can go through this article and apply for the suitable job opportunity within the timeline.

Today, the major job of the day is from Odisha Police. The candidates who dream to work in the police department have an opportunity to apply for Odisha Police. The Odisha Police Department is hiring candidates for recruitment for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector in its department. The process of applications has been started from today onwards. i.e. 13 December 2021. The candidates can submit applications latest by 2 January 2022.

For Reference: Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021 for 144 Vacancies, Apply Online @odishapolice.gov.in

On the other hand, the online applications are being filled up for the post of Sailor through Direct Entry Petty Officer, Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Matric Recruits (MR)). The candidates who have participated at International/Junior or Senior National Championship/Senior State Championship/All India University Championships in different sports can submit applications latest by 25 December 2021.

For Reference: Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021 OUT for MR, SSR & Petty Officer Posts, Submit Applications by 25 Dec @joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is also hiring around 300 vacancies for the post of Apprentice at its Locations in the States of South India (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana). The willing candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 27 December 2021 upto 5 PM.

For Reference: IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22 Notification Out @iocl.com, 300 Vacancies Notified for Southern Region

The Chief Commissioner of Central Excise, Chennai Zone has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Tax Assistant, Stenographer, Havaldar & Multi-Tasking Staff through sports quota. The applications will be submitted by 31 December 2021.

For Reference: Central Excise Chennai Recruitment 2021 against sports Quota, 19 Vacancies Notified for Steno, Tax Assistant & Others

Lastly, The Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Visiting Medical Consultants (Specialist) for Jaduguda, Narwapahar, and Turamdih Hospitals. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview which is scheduled to be held on 27 December 2021.

For Reference: UCIL Recruitment 2021 for Visiting Medical Consultant Posts, Walk-In on 27 December

The candidates are advised to carefully read and check the eligibility criteria before submitting the applications. The candidates are advised to refer to the hyperlinks for more details. The candidates are also advised to keep checking on jagranjosh.com for more latest updates.