Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 14 April 2022: 2000+ Vacancies in PNB, Army, MOD, High Court and Other

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 14 April 2022: Today i.e. on 14 April 2022, vacancies are announced in Punjab National Bank (PNB), Army Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regimental Centre, Ministry of Defence (MOD), Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) and Patna High Court. Over two thousand vacancies are available for the post of Peon, Administrative and Judicial Member, Personal Assistant, Secretariat Assistant, Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade C, Auditor, Stenographer, Draughtsman, Cook, Bootmaker, Tailor, MTS, Washerman, Babar, and MTS (Mali) Posts.

Candidates who are interested in these jobs can check the detail below:

Job Number 1: PNB Recruitment 2022 for Peon Posts

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is looking to recruit the peons. Those who are 12th passed can apply for this drive-through offline mode. Eligible candidates can check salary, last date of application, the application process, detailed eligibility by clicking on the link below:

Job Number 2: Patna High Court Recruitment 2022 for Personal Assistant (PA) Posts

Patna High Court has published Personal Assistant (PA) Notification 2022. Candidates eligible and interested for the posts can apply online from 15 April to 05 May 2022.

Job Number 3: Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 for Administrative and Judicial Member

Ministry of Defence (MOD) has is hiring for the post of Administrative and Judicial Member. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the offline mode latest by 2nd May 2022. The application form can be downloaded from the websites of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Tribunal viz. 'www. mod.qov. in' and "www.aftdelhi.nic.in''.

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022 for DEO, Secretariat Assistant, Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector,and Auditor Posts

Job Number 4: Today, Bihar Staff Selection Commission has begun the online recruitment for various Combined Graduate Level Posts (CGL) Posts including Secretariat Assistant, Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade C, and Auditor Posts. The last date of submitting the application is 17 May 2022.

Job Number 5: Army JK Rifle Recruitment 2022 for Steno, Draughtsman, Cook and Other Posts

Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regimental Centre is conducting recruitment of Stenographer, Draughtsman, Cook, Bootmaker, Tailor, MTS, Washerman, Babar, MTS (Mali) under Group C Category. Candidates holding 10th/12th pass qualification can submit their applications offline latest by 18 May 2022.