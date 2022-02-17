Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 17 February 2022: Job Opportunity in DRDO, BTSC, Skkim PSC and Others, Apply Now!

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 17 February 2022. Also check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 17 February 2022: Around 2500+ vacancies have been notified today. Candidates seeking government jobs have a great opportunity in Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC), Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC), Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) - Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), Assam Police and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Today, the important job of the day is from Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC). Around 900+ vacancies will be recruited for recruitment to the post of Nursing Tutor & Touring Veterinary Medical Officer Posts. Candidates holding the qualification of M.Sc. or B.Sc. in the relevant subject can apply to the posts latest by 3 March 23 February 2022. All candidates are advised to refer to the hyperlinked article for more details.

For Reference: BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022 for 958 Nursing Tutor & Touring Veterinary Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online @btsc.bih.nic.in

On the other hand, Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) is hiring candidates for the Specialist Senior Grade Post under Sikkim State Specialists Wing of Sikkim State Health Service, Government of Sikkim. All interested and eligible candidates can apply for Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) Recruitment Notification 2022 through the prescribed application format on or before 11 March 2022.

For Reference: Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Specialist Senior Grade Post @spscskm.gov.in

Those who wish to apply for Police Department have a great opportunity. The Assam Police Department is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Constables (WO/WT/OPR, Messenger, Carpenter, UB & Dispatch Rider), Squad Commander, and Driver (Operator) in Fire & Emergency Services, Assam. Candidates holding the qualification of 10th/12th pass can apply to the posts through the online mode from 16 February to 17 March 2022 on slprbassam.in.

For Reference: Assam Police Recruitment 2022: 487 Vacancies for Constable, Commander and Driver Posts

Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) - Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate Apprentice. Candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications before the closing date (03 March 2022) of the advertisement to fill the online application form.

For Reference: DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 17 Apprentice Posts @rac.gov.in

Lastly, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started the registration process for the post of Assistant today i.e. on 17 February 2022. Graduates can easily apply for RBI Assistant 2022 on or before 08 March 2022 at the official website i.e. opportunities.rbi.org.in. A total of 950 vacancies shall be filled across the country in various offices of the Bank classified into West, South, North, and East Zone. The first phase of the exam i.e. RBI Assistant Prelims is expected on 26 and 27 March 2022.

For Reference: RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Registration Started @opportunities.rbi.org.in: 950 Vacancies Notified