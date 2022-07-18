Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 18 July 2022, Apply for 2000 Vacancies at NABARD, SEBI, Indian Army, PSPCL and MDL

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day, 18 July 2022: 2000 Vacancies are available for LDC, Grade A, Apprentice, ALM Posts at NABARD, SEBI, Indian Army, PSPCL and MDL

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 18 July 2022: Today the government of India is offering 2000+ vacancies in the Army Air Defence Centre, National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD), Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for the post of Grade A Assistant Manager, Assistant Lineman (ALM), Apprentices and Lower Division Clerk.

Interested persons can check the details related to this recrutiment below:

Job Number 1: NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Manager (Grade A) for a total of 170 vacancies. Candidates can apply online from 18 July to 07 August 2022.

More Details: NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out) @nabard.org: Apply for 170 Assistant Manager Posts Here!

Job Number 2: SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has vacancies for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager). The online application link is available till 31 July 2022.

More Details: SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Assistant Manager Posts @sebi.gov.in

Job Number 3: PSPCL ALM Recruitment 2022

Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL) has issued notice for the recrutiment of 1690 Assistant Lineman (ALM) for which the registrations will start from 31 July 2022 and will be continued till 29 August 2022.

More Details: PSPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out) for 1690 Assistant Lineman (ALM) Posts @pspcl.in: Apply from 31 July

Job Number 4: Mazagon Dock Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) is conducting a recrutiment of 400+Trade Apprentices. Candidates can apply online on or before 21 July 2022.'

More Details: MDL Recruitment 2022 for 445 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @mazagondock.in

Job Number 5: Army Air Defence Centre LDC Recruitment 2022

Army Air Defence Centre is looking for Lower Division Clerks (LDC). Applications are invited up to 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

More Details: Indian Army LDC Recruitment 2022: 12th Passed Apply for Air Defence Centre