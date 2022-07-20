Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-20 July 2022: Chance to Apply for 6300+ Various Jobs @Indian Army, NHM , BEL,GPSC and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 July 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 20 July 2022: Today, more than 6300 vacancies have been released by various organizations including Indian Army, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) and others.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts including Trainee/Project Engineer,ACF, Section Officer,Assistant Legal Officer, Clerk Typist, Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Encroachment Inspector and others

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.

Job Number 5: Indian Army Recruitment 2022

Indian Army has issued a short notification for the 60th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men & 31st Short Service Commission (Tech) Women Course April 2023 and for the 53rd Short Service Commission NCC Special Entry Scheme Course Apr 2023 for Men and Women (including wards of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel).

Link: Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Notification Released for SSC Tech (60th and 31st), NCC (53rd) and JAG (30th) Course







Job Number 4: BEL Recruitment 2022

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited online application for the 150 Trainee/Project Engineer Posts on its official website. Candidates with 4 years full time B.Sc (Engg.)/B.E/B. Tech Engineering course from any AICTE recognized Institute/University can apply for these posts on or before 03 August 2022

Link: BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 150 Trainee/Project Engineer Posts





Job Number 3: GPSC Recruitment 2022

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online application for the 260 ACF, Section Officer Posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30 July 2022.

Link: GPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 260 ACF, Section Officer and Others @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in







Job Number 2: PMC Recruitment 2022

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited for the 448 vacancies including Assistant Legal Officer, Clerk Typist, Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Encroachment Inspector. Eligible and interested candidates will be required to apply online on or before the last date i.e. 10 August 2022.

Link: PMC Recruitment 2022 for 448 Vacancies for Clerk Typist, JE, and Other Posts





Job Number 1: NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2022

National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) has notified for 5500 Community Health Officers posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 09 August 2022.

Link: NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2022: 5500 Vacancies Notified for Nurses, Apply @upnrhm.gov.in



