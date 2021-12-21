Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 21 December 2021: 400+ Vacancies in OSSC, CG Forest, Saraswat Bank, & Other Organization

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 21 December 2021 Here. Check Qualification, Salary, Vacancy Details, Selection Process and Other Details.

If you are seeking a government job sector. Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 21 December 2021 will help you to find the suitable job that you are looking for. Today, around 400+ vacancies have been announced in various State and Central Government Organizations. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience in the concerned field can submit applications before the last date of application.

The major job of the day is from Saraswat Bank. A total of 300 Vacancies have been announced for Junior Officer Posts in Marketing and Operations for its branches in Mumbai (MMRDA) and Pune. The bank will start the online application process from tomorrow i.e. on 22 December 2021 and will be continued till 31 December 2021. The selection of the candidates will be done by interview.

For Reference: Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021 for 300 Jr Officer Posts, Apply From Tomorrow @saraswatbank.com

On the other hand, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is hiring candidates for 10th passed qualified for recruitment the posts of Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar, Fire Engine Driver, Fireman, Civilian Motor Transport Fitter, Store Keeper, Lascar, and others in Category C. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the offline mode latest by 31 January 2022.

For Reference: Coast Guard Recruitment 2021-22: Apply Offline for Driver, Fireman, MTS & Other Posts in Group C Category

Chhattisgarh Forest Department is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Forest Guard against the sports quota. Interested and eligible candidates holding 12th passed qualification can apply to the posts through the offline mode on or before 28 December 2021 till 5 PM.

For Reference: Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021 against sports quota, Apply @cgforest.com

Sainik School Chandrapur is hiring candidates for 31 posts of TGT, Office Superintendent, General Employee, Counsellor & Other. Interested candidates can apply for Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2021-22 in prescribed format on or before 17 January 2022.

For Reference: Sainik School, Chandrapur Recruitment 2021-22: Notification Out for TGT and Other Posts

Lastly, South Central Railway (SCR) is seeking government jobs for Sports Quota Posts from the resident of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, and Jammu & Kashmir, etc. Eligible candidates can apply online on or before 17 January 2022.

For Reference: South Central Railway (SCR) Recruitment 2022 for Sports Quota Posts, Apply Online @scr.indianrailways.gov.in