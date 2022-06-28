Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 June 2022: Chance to Apply for 1900+ Various Jobs @UPSC, Railway, DRDO, Indian Army and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 June 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 June 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Indian Army, Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), Integral Coach Factory ICF and others have released vacancies.

These organizations have released today for various vacancies including Scientist 'B' and Scientist/Engineer 'B', MTS, Apprentices, Aeronautical Officer, Assistant Professor and Engineer and others.

Candidates having educational qualification like 10th Pass/Graduation/Medical/Engineering/ITI with additional qualification have golden chance to get a jobs in these organizations.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.

Job Number 5: UPSC Recruitment 2022

In today's major update, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for recruitment to the post of Aeronautical Officer, Assistant Professor and Engineer & Ship Surveyor Cum-Deputy Director General on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 July 2022.

Link: UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Officer, Engineer and Other Posts @upsconline.nic.in





Job Number 4: UPSSSC Recruitment 2022

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for UP Preliminary Examination Test (PET) 2022 for various Group C Posts in the state. Candidates having 12th passes with the age between 18 and 40 years can apply for these posts.

Link: UPSSSC PET 2022 Recruitment Notification (Out): Apply before 27 July @upsssc.gov.in





Job Number 3: Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022

The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (South) has invited application for the 458 posts of Cook, Civilian Catering Instructor, MTS and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar (15 July 2022)

Link: Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022: 458 Vacancies for MTS and Other Posts





Job Number 2: DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022

DRDO RAC has invited online application for the 630 Scientist ‘B’ and Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ posts. These posts are available in the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA). You can apply for these posts on or before 21 days from activation of link.

Link: DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 for 630 Scientist 'B' Posts, Apply Online @rac.gov.in





Job Number 1: Integral Coach Factory ICF Railway Recruitment 2022

Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Ministry of Railways has notified for the 876 post of Apprentices on its official website - pb.icf.gov.in. Candidates having 10th with Science and Maths with min 50% marks with National Trade Certificate have golden chance to grab this opportunity.



Link: Integral Coach Factory ICF Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 876 Apprentice Posts @pb.icf.gov.in




