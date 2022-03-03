Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 3 March 2022: 900+ Vacancies Notified in GPSSB, JPSC, CG Vyapam, CR & CSPCHCL

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 3 March 2022 Here. Also check, the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Likewise every day Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 3 March 2022 brings various government jobs in renowned organizations like Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), West Central Railway (WCR), Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB), Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL) and Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur.

A total of 988 vacancies have been notified in the above-mentioned organizations for the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Patwari, Additional Assistant Engineer (AEE), Trade Apprentice, Senior Technical Associate (Construction/Works), and Junior Technical Associate (Construction/Works). Candidates seeking govt jobs can go through the above links for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details before submitting their applications.

The important job of the day is from Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur. The board has notified 301 vacancies for Patwari. Candidates will be able to submit their online applications from tomorrow. i.e. 4 March 2022 to 22 March 2022 till 11.59. However, the date of correction in the application form is 23 to 25 March 2022.

For Reference: CG Vyapam Recruitment 2022 Notification for 301 vacancies to be released soon, Details Here

On the other hand, West Central Railway (WCR) is hiring candidates for Technical Persons or Technical Supervisors for the post of Senior Technical Associate (Construction/Works) and for Junior Technical Associate (Construction/Works) purely on Contract basis for its Construction Projects. Interested candidates are required to apply online only on or before the last date i.e. 17 March 2022.

For Reference: WCR West Central Railway Engineer Recruitment 2022 for JTA and STA Posts: Apply @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the Ayurvedic Medical Officer Post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 24 March 2022.

For Reference: JPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 207 Ayurvedic Medical Officer Post @jpsc.gov.in

Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) is seeking govt jobs for Additional Assistant engineers (AEE) against 355 vacancies. Candidates who possess a Diploma in Engineering can submit their GPSSB AEE Application Form latest by 20 March 2022 on the GPSSB website - gpssb.gujarat.gov.in and on ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

For Reference: GPSSB AEE Recruitment 2022: Apply Now for 355 Additional Assistant Engineer Posts @ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications offline mode within 60 days (2 April 2022) from the date of publication of this notification in the employment newspaper.

For Reference: CSPHCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 for 105 Vacancies, Check Eligibility, Salary, Experience & Application Here