Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 4 October- Vacancies Available in Army, Railways, Navy, IBPS and Others, Apply Now!

Check List of Top 5 Government Jobs of the Day - 4 October 2021 including Army, Railways, Navy, IBPS and Others. Check Eligibility, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 4 October have come up with lucrative job opportunities in renowned government organisations including the Indian Army, Indian Railways, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, Indian Navy and India Post. The candidates holding the qualification of 10th to Graduate have a great chance to apply under the above organizations. The candidates can check the list of the latest top 5 government jobs below.

Comparing the vacancy numbers, the railway recruitment cell, South Western Railway has released for the recruitment of Apprentice for imparting training under the Apprentice Act 1961 against 904 slots notified for training in the designated trades at Divisions/Workshops/Units of South Western Railway. The candidates holding the qualification 10th pass can apply to the posts from today onwards. The last date of application submission is 3 November 2021.

On the other hand, the candidates holding 10th/12th pass have a golden chance under the Indian Army, Indian Navy and India Post. The candidates willing to be a part of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Post can apply for the latest vacancies.

HQ Army Training Command Shimla, Indian Army is recruiting candidates for the post of Lower Division Clerk & Mult Tasking Staff. The candidates can submit through offline mode on or before 23 October 2021.

Moreover, the Indian Navy is looking for Unmarried Male Candidates for a four year B. Tech degree course the 10+2 (B. Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme. The last date of submitting the online application is 10 October 2021.

Office of the Cheif Postmaster General is seeking a government job for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant, Postman & Multi Tasking Staff under sports quota in Delhi Circle. Interested candidates holding a qualification of 10th can submit applications through the online mode on or before 12 November 2021.

Lastly, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is hiring candidates for Mason & Sewer Man (Skilled/Unskilled) on a daily wage basis and totally temporary basis. Interested candidates can walk-in-interview on 27 October 2021 at 11.30 AM at 31 BN, CRPF, Mayur Vihar, Phase 3, New Delhi.

