Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 5 April 2022: 10,000+ Vacancies for Teacher, Non Teaching Staff, Grade 4, & Other Posts

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 5 April 2022 Here. Also check application process, educational qualification, experience, how to apply and other details here.

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 5 April 2022 includes 10,555 vacancies in different government organisations. Candidates seeking government jobs for the post of Teacher, Non-Teaching Staff, Grade 4 and others have an opportunity to submit their applications as per their interest. Candidates are advised to check the above listing and apply to the concerned posts as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush. Let’s have a look at the latest job openings.

5. Teacher Recruitment 2022: More than 9000 Vacancies Notified

Today, More than 9,000 vacancies have been announced for 2nd Grade Teacher and Senior Teacher Posts. Candidates who wish to become a teacher, have an opportunity to submit their applications at Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). The online application process for the same will be started from 11 April onwards at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates should note that the above vacancies are available for English, Hindi, Maths, Sanskrit, Science, Social Studies, Punjabi and Urdu Teachers.

To apply for the said recruitment, the Candidate must have a qualification of Graduation/Post Graduation Degree/Diploma in the concerned subject and must not be above the age of 40 years.

Total No. Of vacancies - 9760 Posts

Post Name - Senior Teachers (Grade 2)

Qualification - Graduation, Post Graduation and Diploma

Mode of Application - Online

last day to apply - 10 May 2022

On the other hand, there is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 8th pass qualilfication. Junior Staff Selection Board, Surguja (JSSB) is hiring candidates for the post of Grade 4. Candidates seeking a govt job can submit online applications latest by 20 April 2022.

Total No. Of vacancies - 294 Posts

Post Name - Ward Boy/ Aaya, OT Attendant, OPD Attendant, Attendant NRC, Peon, Chowkidar, Sweeper, Dhobi, Cook, Mess Servant

Qualification - 8 th passed

passed Mode of Application - Online

Last day to apply - 20 April 2022

3. Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Available for Teachers

Western Railway (WR) has invited applications for various posts of TGT (Trained graduate teacher), Assistant Teacher(Primary Teacher) and Computer Science. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 12 April 2022 as per the given schedule.

Total No. Of Vacancies - 11

Post Name: TGT (Trained graduate teacher), Assistant Teacher(Primary Teacher) and Computer Science

Eligibility - Graduate/Post Graduate with B.Ed. And TET passed.

Interview Date: 12 April 2022

Time - 9 AM onwards

Venue -Principal, Railway Secondary School (English Medium) Valsad (West Yard Railway Colony)

2. Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC): Opportunities for Engineers

Engineers who are searching for a job in the government sector have an opportunity in MPPSC, the commission is providing 466 vacancies for Assistant Engineers in its different departments. Willing candidates will be able to submit their applications from tomorrow onwards. i.e. 6 April 2022 at mpsc.gov.in. The link will be shared in the above article, once released. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

Vacancies - 466

Name of the post - Assistant Engineer

Eligibility - Degree/Diploma in the concerned subject.

Last Date of application submission - 15 April 2022

Mode of application: online

1. Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Non-Teaching Jobs Available

Lastly, the Central University of Delhi (DU) is hiring for multiple vacancies of Non-Teaching Staff for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (ARSD College). Candidates holding qualifications of 10th to postgraduates can apply for the said recruitment. To apply for the above posts, the candidate must not be above the age of 30 years while the maximum age limit required for Junior Assistant is 27 years.

Vacancies - 26

Post Name - Non Teaching

Eligibility - 10 th to Post Graduates

to Post Graduates Last date for submission of application: 11 April 2022

Mode of Application: Online

Candidates are advised to stay tuned to jagranjosh.com for the latest government jobs, exam dates, admit card downloads and others.