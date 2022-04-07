Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 7 April 2022: 7000+ Vacancies in Bank, Railways, School, BSSC and Other

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 7 April 2022: Today more than 7000 vacancies are available in BSSC, BOB, SWR, AP DPHFW and Sainik School. Check Details Here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 7 April 2022: Today, we have come up with job opportunities for candidates all over India. The jobs are available in Bank of Baroda, Andhra Pradesh Health Medical & Family Welfare Department, Bihar Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board- South Western Railway (SWR) and in Sainik School.

More than 7000 vacancies are available for various posts. We have provided the notification link where you can find all relevant details related to a particular job. So, let’s check what the latest jobs are offered by the government today.

Job Number 1: Bank of Baroda Recruitment for 100 AVP and AMO

The bank of India offers jobs for Agriculture Marketing Officer (AMO) and Assistant Vice President (AVP)– Acquisition & Relationship Manager Posts. The vacancies are available across the country. The last date of application is 26 April 2022.4.7

Job Number 2: BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022 for 2187 Graduate Level Posts

Bihar Staff Selection Commission or BSSC is conducting Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022 for recrutiment of the candidates for the post of Secretariat Assistant, Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade C, and Auditor. Online Application Link is available from 14 April to 17 May 2022

Job Number 3: AP DPHFW Recruitment 2022 for 4755 MLHP Posts

Andhra Pradesh Health Medical & Family Welfare Department (HMFW AP) has announced 4755 vacancies for Mid Level Health Providers (MLHP). You can submit your application for this golden opportunity before 16 April 2022.

Job Number 4: SWR Recruitment 2022 for 147 Goods Train Manager

If you are already working with Indian Railway, then this job is for you as South Western Railway (SWR)is recruiting Goods Train Manager (erstwhile Goods Guard) through General Departmental Competitive Exam (GDCE). Online applications are invited before 25 April 2022.

Sainik School, Tilaiya has published a notice for the posts of General Employee, Ward Boys & Others in the Employment News (02-02 April) 2022.