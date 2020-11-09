Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 9 November 2020 - Opportunities in ISRO, ONGC, Bank of India and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 9 November 2020 - We come up with lucrative jobs of the day in reputed government organisations. All job seekers are advised to go through this article to check the latest government jobs of the day (9 November 2020) and apply for the aforesaid posts as soon as possible. Let’s have a look at the latest Top 5 Government Jobs of the Day- 9 November 2020.

The most important job of the day is of Bank of India. All those candidates having an interest in the banking sector have an opportunity to be a part of Bank of India. Bank of Baroda (BOB) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officials on contractual basis for Digital Lending Department who can lead & support the Bank to consolidate and integrate the existing digital lending eco-system, as well as set up new digital lending initiatives for the Bank.

This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding Graduation/Post Graduation Degree in the concerned subject. The last date of application is 30 November 2020.

On the other hand, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) - Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad has published a notification to hire candidates for various posts of Graduate and Technician Apprentice in various organisations. Candidates holding degree/diploma from a recognised university coming under Western Region of Board of Apprenticeship Training (MAHARASHTRA, GUJARAT, GOA, CHHATTISGARH, MADHYA PRADESH, DADRA NAGAR HAVELI, DIU & DAMAN (UTS) are eligible to apply for the aforesaid posts through online mode. The applications will be received till 23 November 2020.

Simultaneously, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer at its Rajahmundry Asset, District- East Godavari (AP) on a consolidated honorarium. A total of 33 vacancies of Medical Officer will be recruited. The applications will be accepted through online mode only. The last date of online application is 21 November 2020.

Moreover, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is hiring candidates for the recruitment notification for the post of Veterinary Officer, Class-I (Gazetted) in the Department of Animal Husbandry. The commission will select the candidates on the basis of objective-type Computer Based Test / Screening Test consisting of 100 questions for two hours duration. The last date of registration is 14 December 2020.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) in various categories in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation-regarding. All interested candidates can apply online at dgca.gov.in on or before 16 November 2020.

So, these were the top 5 Government Jobs of the day. We have provided the reference links of these jobs for all aspirants. All aspirants are suggested to apply on aforesaid jobs as soon as possible to avoid a last-minute rush on the official website. For more latest updates regarding the government jobs, exams, admit cards and others. Stay tuned with Jagranjosh.com.

