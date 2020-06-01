Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–01 June 2020: Apply for 500+ SSB Odisha, SEBI, DRDO RAC, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and THDC India

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 01 June 2020 for 500+ more than vacancies in SSB Odisha, SEBI, DRDO RAC, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and THDC India Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has published a recruitment notification for the post of Junior Stenographer and Junior Assistant in six universities of Odisha on contractual basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on official website of SSB Odisha i.e. ssbodisha.nic.in from 01 June to 31 June 2020.

SSB Odisha Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 136 Jr Steno and Jr Assistant Posts @ssbodisha.nic.in

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has again extended the online application last date due to ongoing COVID-19 Situation. According to the recent update, all those candidates who have yet not filled up their online application can apply by 31 July 2020. Earlier, the last date was extended till 31 May 2020. Candidates can now apply to the posts by clicking on the direct link given below.

SEBI Recruitment Grade A 2020: Online Application Last Date Extended for 147 Posts @sebi.gov.in, Details Here

Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has activated the online application link for Scientist/Engineer B Posts at its official website.i.e.drdo.gov.in. Willing candidates can now apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 10 July 2020.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2020:Online Application Link Activated @drdo.gov.in for 185 Scientist B/Engineer Posts

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital has invited applications for the recruitment to the 21 posts of Junior Resident on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates cap appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 03 June 2020.

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital Recruitment 2020 for 21 Junior Resident Posts, Apply @health.delhigovt.nic.in

THDC India Limited has invited applications for the Executive Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply for THDC India Limited Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 30 June 2020.