Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 December 2020: Apply for 1800+ CHEGUJ, APDCL, TNPL and AIIMS Raipur

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 03 December 2020 for more than 1800+ vacancies in Commissionerate of Higher Education Gujarat (CHEGUJ), Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APDCL), Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL)
Post Name: Shift Engineer/Assistant Manager Posts
Vacancies: 33
Last Date: 18 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL)
Post Name: Semi Skilled, Engineer and Assistant Manager Posts
Vacancies: 117
Last Date: 18 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur
Post Name: Senior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 142
Last Date: 18 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APDCL)
Post Name: Group A, B & C Posts
Vacancies: 743
Last Date: 18 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Commissionerate of Higher Education Gujarat (CHEGUJ)
Post Name: Asst Professor (Adhyapak Sahayak) Posts
Vacancies: 780
Last Date: 21 December 2020