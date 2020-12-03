Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 December 2020: Apply for 1800+ CHEGUJ, APDCL, TNPL and AIIMS Raipur

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 03 December 2020 for more than 1800+ vacancies in Commissionerate of Higher Education Gujarat (CHEGUJ), Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APDCL), Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL)

Post Name: Shift Engineer/Assistant Manager Posts

Vacancies: 33

Last Date: 18 December 2020

4. Organization: Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL)

Post Name: Semi Skilled, Engineer and Assistant Manager Posts

Vacancies: 117

Last Date: 18 December 2020

3. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur

Post Name: Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 142

Last Date: 18 December 2020

2. Organization: Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APDCL)

Post Name: Group A, B & C Posts

Vacancies: 743

Last Date: 18 December 2020

1. Organization: Commissionerate of Higher Education Gujarat (CHEGUJ)

Post Name: Asst Professor (Adhyapak Sahayak) Posts

Vacancies: 780

Last Date: 21 December 2020