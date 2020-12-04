Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–04 December 2020: Apply for 800+ DHS Assam, OMCL, TN MRB, Mazagon Dock and AAVIN

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 04 December 2020, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Dec 4, 2020 19:00 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–04 December 2020
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 04 December 2020 for more than 800+ vacancies in DHS Assam, Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited (OMCL), Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB), Mazagon Dock Ship Builders Limited (MDL) and The Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (AAVIN) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: DHS Assam

Post Name: Driver and Grade IV Posts

Vacancies: 50

Last Date: 16 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Mazagon Dock Ship Builders Limited (MDL)

Post Name: Graduate/Diploma Apprentices Posts

Vacancies: 86

Last Date: 23 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB)

Post Name: Therapeutic Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 76

Last Date: 24 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: The Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (AAVIN)

Post Name: Manager, Deputy Manager & Other Posts

Vacancies: 176

Last Date: 09 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited (OMCL)

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 500

Last Date: 31 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

