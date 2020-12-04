Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–04 December 2020: Apply for 800+ DHS Assam, OMCL, TN MRB, Mazagon Dock and AAVIN

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 04 December 2020 for more than 800+ vacancies in DHS Assam, Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited (OMCL), Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB), Mazagon Dock Ship Builders Limited (MDL) and The Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (AAVIN) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: DHS Assam
Post Name: Driver and Grade IV Posts
Vacancies: 50
Last Date: 16 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Mazagon Dock Ship Builders Limited (MDL)
Post Name: Graduate/Diploma Apprentices Posts
Vacancies: 86
Last Date: 23 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB)
Post Name: Therapeutic Assistant Posts
Vacancies: 76
Last Date: 24 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: The Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (AAVIN)
Post Name: Manager, Deputy Manager & Other Posts
Vacancies: 176
Last Date: 09 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited (OMCL)
Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts
Vacancies: 500
Last Date: 31 December 2020