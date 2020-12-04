Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–04 December 2020: Apply for 800+ DHS Assam, OMCL, TN MRB, Mazagon Dock and AAVIN

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 04 December 2020 for more than 800+ vacancies in DHS Assam, Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited (OMCL), Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB), Mazagon Dock Ship Builders Limited (MDL) and The Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (AAVIN) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: DHS Assam

Post Name: Driver and Grade IV Posts

Vacancies: 50

Last Date: 16 December 2020

4. Organization: Mazagon Dock Ship Builders Limited (MDL)

Post Name: Graduate/Diploma Apprentices Posts

Vacancies: 86

Last Date: 23 December 2020

3. Organization: Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB)

Post Name: Therapeutic Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 76

Last Date: 24 December 2020

2. Organization: The Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (AAVIN)

Post Name: Manager, Deputy Manager & Other Posts

Vacancies: 176

Last Date: 09 December 2020

1. Organization: Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited (OMCL)

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 500

Last Date: 31 December 2020