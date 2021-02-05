JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Nominations open for Students and Educators. Apply Now!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 February 2021: Apply for 14000+ RSMSSB, SAD Assam, UCIL, NYKS and Soil Conservation Dept Assam

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 05 February 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Feb 5, 2021 18:53 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 February 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 February 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 05 February 2021 for more than 14000+ vacancies in Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Secretariat Administration (Estt.) Department, Uranium Corporation of India (UCIL), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and Soil Conservation Dept Assam Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Uranium Corporation of India (UCIL)

Post Name: Chief Manager, Supervisor, Foreman and Other Posts

Vacancies: 47

Last Date: 20 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Secretariat Administration (Estt.) Department

Post Name: Computer Operator Posts

Vacancies: 86

Last Date: 20 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Soil Conservation Dept, Assam

Post Name: Jr Asst, Surveyor, Stenographer & Other Posts

Vacancies: 143

Last Date: 12 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)

Post Name: Agriculture Supervisor Posts

Vacancies: 882

Last Date: 17 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: National Book Trust (NBT)

Post Name: Volunteer Posts

Vacancies: 13206

Last Date: 20 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next