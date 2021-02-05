Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 February 2021: Apply for 14000+ RSMSSB, SAD Assam, UCIL, NYKS and Soil Conservation Dept Assam
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 05 February 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 05 February 2021 for more than 14000+ vacancies in Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Secretariat Administration (Estt.) Department, Uranium Corporation of India (UCIL), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and Soil Conservation Dept Assam Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Uranium Corporation of India (UCIL)
Post Name: Chief Manager, Supervisor, Foreman and Other Posts
Vacancies: 47
Last Date: 20 March 2021
4. Organization: Secretariat Administration (Estt.) Department
Post Name: Computer Operator Posts
Vacancies: 86
Last Date: 20 February 2021
3. Organization: Soil Conservation Dept, Assam
Post Name: Jr Asst, Surveyor, Stenographer & Other Posts
Vacancies: 143
Last Date: 12 February 2021
2. Organization: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)
Post Name: Agriculture Supervisor Posts
Vacancies: 882
Last Date: 17 March 2021
1. Organization: National Book Trust (NBT)
Post Name: Volunteer Posts
Vacancies: 13206
Last Date: 20 February 2021