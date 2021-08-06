Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–06 August 2021: Apply for 2300+ DRDA, HURL,OPSC,Punjab Police and BEL

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 06 August 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 06 August 2021 for more than 2300+ vacancies in DRDA Hazaribagh, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Punjab Police and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Office of the District Rural Development Agency Hazaribagh

Post Name: Technical Asst, Accounts Asst, Computer Asst and Gram Rozgar Sevak Posts

Vacancies: 109

Last Date: 20 August 2021

4. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 385

Last Date: 24 September 2021

3. Organization: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Post Name: Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer Posts

Vacancies: 511

Last Date: 15 August 2021

2. Organization: Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL)

Post Name: Non Executive Posts

Vacancies: 513

Last Date: 16 August 2021

1. Organization: Punjab Police

Post Name: Head Constable Posts

Vacancies: 787

Last Date: 25 August 2021

