Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–06 August 2021: Apply for 2300+ DRDA, HURL,OPSC,Punjab Police and BEL

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 06 August 2021 for more than 2300+ vacancies in DRDA Hazaribagh, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Punjab Police and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Office of the District Rural Development Agency Hazaribagh
Post Name: Technical Asst, Accounts Asst, Computer Asst and Gram Rozgar Sevak Posts
Vacancies: 109
Last Date: 20 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 385
Last Date: 24 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)
Post Name: Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer Posts
Vacancies: 511
Last Date: 15 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL)
Post Name: Non Executive Posts
Vacancies: 513
Last Date: 16 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Punjab Police
Post Name: Head Constable Posts
Vacancies: 787
Last Date: 25 August 2021