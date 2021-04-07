Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–07 April 2021: Apply for 3500+ ECIL, India Post, UPSC, DoA Manipur and BTSC
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 07 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 07 April 2021 for more than 3500+ vacancies in Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), India Post, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Directorate of Agriculture Manipur and Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Directorate of Agriculture Manipur
Post Name: LDC, Driver, Peon & Other Posts
Vacancies: 85
Last Date: 17 April 2021
4. Organization: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL)
Post Name: Junior Artisan, Scientific Assistant-A and Office Assistant Posts
Vacancies: 111
Last Date: 18 April 2021
3. Organization: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Post Name: Engineering Posts
Vacancies: 215
Last Date: 27 April 2021
2. Organization: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC)
Post Name: Fisheries Officer, Ophthalmic Assistant & Other Posts
Vacancies: 584
Last Date: 05 May 2021
1. Organization: India Post
Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak Posts
Vacancies: 2558
Last Date: 10 April 2021