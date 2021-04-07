Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–07 April 2021: Apply for 3500+ ECIL, India Post, UPSC, DoA Manipur and BTSC

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 07 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Apr 7, 2021 15:37 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–07 April 2021
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 07 April 2021 for more than 3500+ vacancies in Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), India Post, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Directorate of Agriculture Manipur and Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Directorate of Agriculture Manipur

Post Name: LDC, Driver, Peon & Other Posts

Vacancies: 85

Last Date: 17 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL)

Post Name: Junior Artisan, Scientific Assistant-A and Office Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 111

Last Date: 18 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Post Name: Engineering Posts

Vacancies: 215

Last Date: 27 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC)

Post Name: Fisheries Officer, Ophthalmic Assistant & Other Posts

Vacancies: 584

Last Date: 05 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: India Post

Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

Vacancies: 2558

Last Date: 10 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

Job Summary
Last Date of SubmissionMay 5, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Senior Secondary, Post Graduate, Doctorate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
