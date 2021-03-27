UPSC Engineering Service 2021 Recruitment Notification Soon @upsc.gov.in: Check ESE Prelims Exam Date, Qualification and Updates Here

UPSC Engineering Service 2021 Notification: Union Public Service Commission is soon going to release the notification for Engineering Services 2021 on its website - upsc.gov.in. As per UPSC Calendar, UPSC ESE Notification will be uploaded on 07 April 2021. Candidates would be able to apply online upto 27 April 2021 on UPSC Online website - upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC will conduct prelims exam for all the candidates who would successfully apply for UPSC Engineering Service 2021.UPSC ESE Prelims Exam is scheduled to be held on 18 July 2021 (Sunday). Those who qualify in the prelims exam shall be called for Mains Exam followed by Interview

UPSC ESE Recruitment will be done to the Services/ Posts under the Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.

Candidates can check more details on UPSC ESE 2021 such as qualification, age limit, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus on the basis of previous years recruitment below:

UPSC ESE Important Dates

Event Date UPSC ESE Notification Date 07 April 2021 Starting Date of ESE Online Application 07 April 2021 Last Date of ESE Registration 27 April 2021 UPSC ESE Prelims Exam Date 18 July 2021 UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card Date Second or Third Week of June 2021 UPSC ESE Mains Exam Date to be announced

UPSC ESE Vacancy Details

Civil Engineering:

Group‐A Services/Posts

Indian Railway Stores Service

Central Engineering Service

Indian Railway Service of Engineers

Central Engineering Service (Roads), Group‐A

Indian Defence Service of Engineers

Survey of India Group ‘A’ Service

AEE in Border Road Engineering Service

AEE (QS&C) in MES Surveyor Cadre

Indian Skill Development Service

Central Water Engineering (Group ‘A’) Service

MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

Indian Railway Service

Indian Railway Stores Service

Indian Naval Armament Service

Assistant Naval Store Officer Grade‐I in Indian Navy

AEE in GSI Engineering Service Gr ‘A’

Indian Defence Service of Engineers

AEE in Border Roads Engineering Service

Central Water Engineering (Group ‘A’) Service

Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘A’

Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘B’

Indian Skill Development Service

Electrical Engineering:

Group‐A/B Services/Posts

Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers

Indian Railway Stores Service

Central Electrical & Mechanical Engineering Service

Indian Defence Service of Engineers

Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘A’

Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘B’

Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service

Indian Skill Development Service

Assistant Naval Store Officer Grade‐I in Indian Navy

Electronics and Communication Engineering:

Group‐A/B Services/Posts

Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers

Indian Railway Stores Service

Indian Radio Regulatory Service Gr ‘A’

Indian Telecommunication Service Gr ‘A’

Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘A’

Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘B’

Indian Skill Development Service

Indian Naval Armament Service

Assistant Naval Store Officer Grade‐I in Indian Navy

Junior Telecom Officer Gr ‘B’

UPSC ESE Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Degree in Engineering from a Recognised University

OR

Passed Sections A and B of Examinations of Institution of Engineers (India)

OR

Degree/Diploma in Engineering from foreign University/College/Institution

OR

Associate Membership Examination Parts II and III of the Aeronautical Society of India

OR

Passed Graduate Membership Exam of the Institution of Electronics and Radio Engineers, London

Age Limit:

21 to 30 Years

Nationality:

Candidate must be a citizen of India/Subjects of Bhutan & Nepal/Tibetan refugee who came to India before the 1 January 1962/Person of India origin who migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Selection Process for UPSC ESE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Preliminary Exam - 500 Marks Mains Exam - 600 Marks Interview - 200 Marks

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam Pattern

There will be 2 papers:

Paper Marks Time Paper 1 - General Studies and Engineering Aptitude 200 2 Hours Paper 2 - Civil/ Mechanical Mechanical/ Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering 300 3 Hours

Negative marking will be done for each wrong answer. One-third (1/3rd) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

UPSC ESE Mains Exam Pattern

There will be conventional type questions on:

Paper Marks Time Paper 1 - Civil/ Mechanical Mechanical/ Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering 300 3 Hours Paper 2 - Civil/ Mechanical Mechanical/ Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering 300 3 Hours

Conventional papers must be answered in English. Question paper will be set in English only.

UPSC ESE Syllabus

UPSC ESE Personality Test

Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the Preliminary/Stage‐I and Main/Stage‐II Examination will be called for Stage‐III (Personality Test).

Marks obtained by the candidates in the Stage‐I:(Preliminary/Stage‐I) Examination, Stage‐II:(Main/Stage‐II) Examination and Stage‐III (Personality Test) would determine their final ranking

UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021

The commission will upload the admit card on its website. UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card and UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card are expected to be released three weeks before the conduct of the exam. No admit card will be sent by post

UPSC ESE Result 2021

UPSC will release a list of roll number of selected candidates for each stage on its website.

How to Apply for UPSC ESE Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply Online on official website www.upsconline.nic.in from 07 April to 27 April 2021.

Application Fee: