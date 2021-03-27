UPSC Engineering Service 2021 Recruitment Notification Soon @upsc.gov.in: Check ESE Prelims Exam Date, Qualification and Updates Here
Union Public Service Commission is soon going to release the notification for Engineering Services 2021 on its website - upsc.gov.in. Check UPSC ESE Notification Date and Exam Date, Vacancy, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, Exam Pattern Here
UPSC Engineering Service 2021 Notification: Union Public Service Commission is soon going to release the notification for Engineering Services 2021 on its website - upsc.gov.in. As per UPSC Calendar, UPSC ESE Notification will be uploaded on 07 April 2021. Candidates would be able to apply online upto 27 April 2021 on UPSC Online website - upsconline.nic.in.
UPSC will conduct prelims exam for all the candidates who would successfully apply for UPSC Engineering Service 2021.UPSC ESE Prelims Exam is scheduled to be held on 18 July 2021 (Sunday). Those who qualify in the prelims exam shall be called for Mains Exam followed by Interview
UPSC ESE Recruitment will be done to the Services/ Posts under the Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.
Candidates can check more details on UPSC ESE 2021 such as qualification, age limit, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus on the basis of previous years recruitment below:
UPSC ESE Important Dates
|Event
|Date
|UPSC ESE Notification Date
|07 April 2021
|Starting Date of ESE Online Application
|07 April 2021
|Last Date of ESE Registration
|27 April 2021
|UPSC ESE Prelims Exam Date
|18 July 2021
|UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card Date
|Second or Third Week of June 2021
|UPSC ESE Mains Exam Date
|to be announced
UPSC ESE Vacancy Details
Civil Engineering:
Group‐A Services/Posts
Indian Railway Stores Service
Central Engineering Service
Indian Railway Service of Engineers
Central Engineering Service (Roads), Group‐A
Indian Defence Service of Engineers
Survey of India Group ‘A’ Service
AEE in Border Road Engineering Service
AEE (QS&C) in MES Surveyor Cadre
Indian Skill Development Service
Central Water Engineering (Group ‘A’) Service
MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
Indian Railway Service
Indian Railway Stores Service
Indian Naval Armament Service
Assistant Naval Store Officer Grade‐I in Indian Navy
AEE in GSI Engineering Service Gr ‘A’
Indian Defence Service of Engineers
AEE in Border Roads Engineering Service
Central Water Engineering (Group ‘A’) Service
Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘A’
Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘B’
Indian Skill Development Service
Electrical Engineering:
Group‐A/B Services/Posts
Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers
Indian Railway Stores Service
Central Electrical & Mechanical Engineering Service
Indian Defence Service of Engineers
Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘A’
Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘B’
Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service
Indian Skill Development Service
Assistant Naval Store Officer Grade‐I in Indian Navy
Electronics and Communication Engineering:
Group‐A/B Services/Posts
Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers
Indian Railway Stores Service
Indian Radio Regulatory Service Gr ‘A’
Indian Telecommunication Service Gr ‘A’
Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘A’
Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘B’
Indian Skill Development Service
Indian Naval Armament Service
Assistant Naval Store Officer Grade‐I in Indian Navy
Junior Telecom Officer Gr ‘B’
UPSC ESE Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Degree in Engineering from a Recognised University
OR
Passed Sections A and B of Examinations of Institution of Engineers (India)
OR
Degree/Diploma in Engineering from foreign University/College/Institution
OR
Associate Membership Examination Parts II and III of the Aeronautical Society of India
OR
Passed Graduate Membership Exam of the Institution of Electronics and Radio Engineers, London
Age Limit:
21 to 30 Years
Nationality:
Candidate must be a citizen of India/Subjects of Bhutan & Nepal/Tibetan refugee who came to India before the 1 January 1962/Person of India origin who migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.
Selection Process for UPSC ESE Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Preliminary Exam - 500 Marks
- Mains Exam - 600 Marks
- Interview - 200 Marks
UPSC ESE Prelims Exam Pattern
There will be 2 papers:
|Paper
|Marks
|Time
|
Paper 1 - General Studies and Engineering Aptitude
|200
|2 Hours
|Paper 2 - Civil/ Mechanical Mechanical/ Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering
|300
|3 Hours
Negative marking will be done for each wrong answer. One-third (1/3rd) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.
UPSC ESE Mains Exam Pattern
There will be conventional type questions on:
|Paper
|Marks
|Time
|
Paper 1 - Civil/ Mechanical Mechanical/ Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering
|300
|3 Hours
|Paper 2 - Civil/ Mechanical Mechanical/ Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering
|300
|3 Hours
Conventional papers must be answered in English. Question paper will be set in English only.
UPSC ESE Personality Test
Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the Preliminary/Stage‐I and Main/Stage‐II Examination will be called for Stage‐III (Personality Test).
Marks obtained by the candidates in the Stage‐I:(Preliminary/Stage‐I) Examination, Stage‐II:(Main/Stage‐II) Examination and Stage‐III (Personality Test) would determine their final ranking
UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021
The commission will upload the admit card on its website. UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card and UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card are expected to be released three weeks before the conduct of the exam. No admit card will be sent by post
UPSC ESE Result 2021
UPSC will release a list of roll number of selected candidates for each stage on its website.
How to Apply for UPSC ESE Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates can apply Online on official website www.upsconline.nic.in from 07 April to 27 April 2021.
Application Fee:
- General - details will be available in the notification
- Female/SC/ST/PwBD - No Fee