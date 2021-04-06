UPSC IES ISS 2021 Notification to Release Tomorrow @upsc.gov.in: Check Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Exam Date Here

UPSC IES ISS 2021 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to release the notification for Indian Economic Service (IES)/Indian Statistical Service (ISS) tomorrow i.e. on 07 April 2021. Candidates can apply for UPSC ISS 2021 from 07 April to 27 April on UPSC online website - upsconline,nic.in.

UPSC IES Exam 2021 for successful applicants is scheduled to be held on 17 July 2021 (Friday). The admission certificate sqall be issued to the candidates three weeks before the conduct of the exam.

Candidates seeking to apply for UPSC IES 2021 should be a graduate in relevant field. The age of the candidate should be between 21 years and 30 years. More details on UPSC ISS 2021 such as eligibility, selection process, exam pattern, application process are given below

UPSC IES ISS Important Dates 2021



Event Date UPSC IES ISS Notification Date 07 April 2021 Starting Date of UPSC IES ISS Online Application 07 April 2021 Last Date of UPSC IES ISS Registration 27 April 2021 UPSC IES ISS Exam Date 17 July 2021 UPSC IES ISS Admit Card Date Second or Third Week of June 2021

UPSC IES ISS Vacancy Details

IES/ISS

UPSC IES ISS Eligibility Criteria



Educational Qualification:

Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutes established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or a Foreign University approved by the Central Government from time to time.

Age Limit:

21 to 30 years

Selection Process for UPSC IES ISS

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam - 1000 Marks Interview - 200 Marks

UPSC IES ISS Exam Pattern

The exam will be 6 papers of 1000 marks:

Paper Paper Type

Marks Time Paper 1 - General English Subjective Type 100 3 Hours Paper 2 - General Hindi Subjective Type 100 3 Hours Paper 3 - Statistics-I Objective Type 200 2 Hours Paper 4 - Statistics-II Objective Type 200 2 Hours Paper 5 - Statistics-III Descriptive Type 200 3 Hours Paper 6 - Statistics-IV Descriptive Type 200 3 Hours

All question must be answered in English The question papers in all subjects will be of Conventional (essay) type except in Statistics Paper I and Statistics Paper II which are Objective Type Papers. Statistics III and IV will be of Descriptive Type having Short Answer/ Small Problems Questions (50%) and Long Answer and Comprehension problem questions (50%). At least one Short Answer and One Long Answer Question from each section is compulsory. In Statistics-IV, equal number of questions i.e. 50% weightage from all the sub-sections and candidates have to choose any two sub-sections and answer Statistics I & II will have 80 questions

UPSC IES ISS Admit Card 2021



UPSC IES Admit Card is sexpected to be released in the second or third week of June

UPSC IES ISS Interview 2021

Those who qualify in the written exam will be called for viva-voce. The candidate will be interviewed by a Board of competent and unbiased observers who will have before them a record of his/her career. The object of the interview is to assess his/her suitability for the service for which he/she has competed.

How to Apply for UPSC IES ISS 2021 ?

The candidates eligible for the posts apply on upsconlinenic.in from 07 April to 27 April 2021. The candidate should have details of one Photo ID Card such as Aadhaar Card/ Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government. The details of this Photo ID Card will have to be provided by the candidate while filling up the online application form. The candidates will have to upload a scanned copy of the Photo ID whose details have been provided in the online application by him/ her. This Photo ID Card will be used for all future referencing and the candidate is advised to carry this Photo ID Card while appearing for Examination/Personality Test

Application Fee:

Rs. 200 (No fee for SC/ST/Female/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidate)