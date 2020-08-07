Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–07 August 2020: Apply for 3800+ VMMC, DHS Manipur, BFUHS, CRPF and SMC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 07 August 2020 for 3800+ more than vacancies in Safdaqung Hospital & VMMC New Delhi, Directorate Of Health Services (DHS) Manipur, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Safdaqung Hospital & VMMC New Delhi

Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 88

Last Date: 10 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Directorate Of Health Services (DHS) Manipur

Post Name: Medical Officer (MO) Posts

Vacancies: 100

Last Date: 12 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)

Post Name: Nurse, Aya and Other Posts

Vacancies: 392

Last Date: 20 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Post Name: Constable, Head Constable, Inspector & SI Posts

Vacancies: 789

Last Date: 31 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)

Post Name: Paramedical Posts

Vacancies: 2484

Last Date: 31 August 2020