Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–07 August 2020: Apply for 3800+ VMMC, DHS Manipur, BFUHS, CRPF and SMC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 07 August 2020 for 3800+ more than vacancies in Safdaqung Hospital & VMMC New Delhi, Directorate Of Health Services (DHS) Manipur, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Safdaqung Hospital & VMMC New Delhi
Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 88
Last Date: 10 September 2020
4. Organization: Directorate Of Health Services (DHS) Manipur
Post Name: Medical Officer (MO) Posts
Vacancies: 100
Last Date: 12 August 2020
3. Organization: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)
Post Name: Nurse, Aya and Other Posts
Vacancies: 392
Last Date: 20 August 2020
2. Organization: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
Post Name: Constable, Head Constable, Inspector & SI Posts
Vacancies: 789
Last Date: 31 August 2020
1. Organization: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)
Post Name: Paramedical Posts
Vacancies: 2484
Last Date: 31 August 2020