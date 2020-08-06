Surat Municipal Corporation SMC Recruitment 2020: 392 Vacancies for Nurse, Aya and Other Posts, Apply @suratmunicipal.gov.in

Surat Medical Corporation SMC Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Nurse, Aya and Others. Interested candidates holding the required qualification can apply by 20 August 2020.
Important Dates:
- Notification Date: 6 August 2020
- Last date for submission of application: 20 August 2020
Surat Medical Corporation Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Specialist Pulmonologist - 03 Posts
- Senior Resident - 25 Posts
- Medical Officer - 60 Posts
- Medical Officer (AYUSH) - 25 Posts
- Nurse - 273 Posts
- Nanny - 66 Posts
Surat Medical Corporation Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Specialist Pulmonologist -MD Pulmonology and Critical Care Physician General Physician Chest Physician/ Rules of Pediatrician DNB Respiratory Diseases Council of India.
- Senior Resident - As per the rules of the Medical Council of India and General Medicine norms.
- Medical Officer - MBBS.
- Medical Officer (AYUSH) - B.H.M.S./D.H.M.S./Monthly M.D.(Homeopathy) Ficus
- Nurse - BPNA OF NURSING.
- Nanny - 8 years experience of Std-10 pass, hospital or laboratory nanny work.
Salary for Senior Resident, MO, Nurse and Other Posts
- Specialist Pulmonologist - Rs. 120000/-
- Senior Resident - Rs. 66000/-
- Medical Officer - Rs. 60000/-
- Medical Officer (AYUSH)- Rs. 30000/-
- Nurse- Rs. 20000/-
- Nanny - Rs. 10000/-
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with the documents to the Surat Municipal Corporation, Gujarat on or before 20 Aug 2020.
Latest Government Jobs:
AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 3803 Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) @aiimsexams.org
BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in for HOD (Electrical Engineering) Posts, Online Application begins from 7 Aug
ICAI Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Project Officer and Project Officer Posts, Apply @icai.org
AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2020 through GATE 2019, 180 Vacancies Notified, Apply online @aai.aero