Study at Home
Search

Surat Municipal Corporation SMC Recruitment 2020: 392 Vacancies for Nurse, Aya and Other Posts, Apply @suratmunicipal.gov.in

Surat Municipal Corporation Recuritment 2020 Notification is out at suratmunicipal.gov.in for 392 Vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Aug 6, 2020 19:17 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Surat Municipal Corporation Recuritment 2020
Surat Municipal Corporation Recuritment 2020

Surat Medical Corporation SMC Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Nurse, Aya and Others. Interested candidates holding the required qualification can apply by 20 August 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Notification Date: 6 August 2020
  • Last date for submission of application: 20 August 2020

Surat Medical Corporation Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Specialist Pulmonologist - 03 Posts
  • Senior Resident - 25 Posts
  • Medical Officer - 60 Posts
  • Medical Officer (AYUSH) - 25 Posts
  • Nurse - 273 Posts
  • Nanny - 66 Posts

Surat Medical Corporation Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Specialist Pulmonologist -MD Pulmonology and Critical Care Physician General Physician Chest Physician/ Rules of Pediatrician DNB Respiratory Diseases Council of India.
  • Senior Resident - As per the rules of the Medical Council of India and General Medicine norms.
  • Medical Officer - MBBS.
  • Medical Officer (AYUSH) - B.H.M.S./D.H.M.S./Monthly M.D.(Homeopathy) Ficus
  • Nurse - BPNA OF NURSING.
  • Nanny - 8 years experience of Std-10 pass, hospital or laboratory nanny work.

Salary for Senior Resident, MO, Nurse and Other Posts

  • Specialist Pulmonologist - Rs. 120000/-
  • Senior Resident - Rs. 66000/-
  • Medical Officer - Rs. 60000/-
  • Medical Officer (AYUSH)- Rs. 30000/-
  • Nurse- Rs. 20000/-
  • Nanny - Rs. 10000/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with the documents to the Surat Municipal Corporation, Gujarat on or before 20 Aug 2020.

Latest Government Jobs:

AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 3803 Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) @aiimsexams.org

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in for HOD (Electrical Engineering) Posts, Online Application begins from 7 Aug

ICAI Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Project Officer and Project Officer Posts, Apply @icai.org

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2020 through GATE 2019, 180 Vacancies Notified, Apply online @aai.aero

 

FAQ

How can I apply for Surat Medical Corporation Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with the documents to the Surat Municipal Corporation, Gujarat on or before 20 Aug 2020.

What is the qualification required for Surat Medical Corporation Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding the qualification of 8th, 10th, Graduation and postgraduation can apply to the posts as per post requirement. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details.

What are the important dates for applying on Surat Medical Corporation Recruitment 2020?

The application will be received till 20 August 2020. All candidates are required to send applications along with the supporting documents to Surat Municipal Corporation.

How many vacancies are released for Surat Medical Corporation Recruitment 2020?

A total of 392 Vacancies have been announced for Nurse, Aya and Other Posts.

Related Stories