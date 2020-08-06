Surat Municipal Corporation SMC Recruitment 2020: 392 Vacancies for Nurse, Aya and Other Posts, Apply @suratmunicipal.gov.in

How can I apply for Surat Medical Corporation Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with the documents to the Surat Municipal Corporation, Gujarat on or before 20 Aug 2020.

What is the qualification required for Surat Medical Corporation Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding the qualification of 8th, 10th, Graduation and postgraduation can apply to the posts as per post requirement. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details.

What are the important dates for applying on Surat Medical Corporation Recruitment 2020?

The application will be received till 20 August 2020. All candidates are required to send applications along with the supporting documents to Surat Municipal Corporation.

How many vacancies are released for Surat Medical Corporation Recruitment 2020?

A total of 392 Vacancies have been announced for Nurse, Aya and Other Posts.