Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–07 May 2021: Apply for 1400+ DSHM, CRPF, BFUHS, SSB Odisha and Kerala PSC

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 07 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: May 7, 2021 15:36 IST
Read in hindi
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–07 May 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–07 May 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 07 May 2021 for more than 1400+ vacancies in Delhi State Health Mission (DSHM), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Staff Selection Board (SSB) Odisha and Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Post Name: General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) Posts

Vacancies: 50

Last Date: 13 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Delhi State Health Mission (DSHM)

Post Name: ANM Posts

Vacancies: 70

Last Date: 10 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)

Post Name: Technician and Therapist Posts

Vacancies: 139

Last Date: 22 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC)

Post Name: Teacher, Clerk, AE, Steno, Executive Assistant, LDC & Other Posts

Vacancies: 250

Last Date: 02 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Staff Selection Board (SSB), Odisha

Post Name: Lecturer Posts

Vacancies: 972

Last Date: 20 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
Comment ()

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationTop 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–07 May 2021: Apply for 1400+ DSHM, CRPF, BFUHS, SSB Odisha and Kerala PSC
Last Date of SubmissionJun 2, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Senior Secondary, PG Diploma, Post Graduate, Doctorate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

4 + 7 =
Post

Comments