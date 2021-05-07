Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–07 May 2021: Apply for 1400+ DSHM, CRPF, BFUHS, SSB Odisha and Kerala PSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 07 May 2021 for more than 1400+ vacancies in Delhi State Health Mission (DSHM), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Staff Selection Board (SSB) Odisha and Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Post Name: General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) Posts

Vacancies: 50

Last Date: 13 May 2021

4. Organization: Delhi State Health Mission (DSHM)

Post Name: ANM Posts

Vacancies: 70

Last Date: 10 May 2021

3. Organization: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)

Post Name: Technician and Therapist Posts

Vacancies: 139

Last Date: 22 May 2021

2. Organization: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC)

Post Name: Teacher, Clerk, AE, Steno, Executive Assistant, LDC & Other Posts

Vacancies: 250

Last Date: 02 June 2021

1. Organization: Staff Selection Board (SSB), Odisha

Post Name: Lecturer Posts

Vacancies: 972

Last Date: 20 May 2021

