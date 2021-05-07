Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–07 May 2021: Apply for 1400+ DSHM, CRPF, BFUHS, SSB Odisha and Kerala PSC
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 07 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 07 May 2021 for more than 1400+ vacancies in Delhi State Health Mission (DSHM), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Staff Selection Board (SSB) Odisha and Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
Post Name: General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) Posts
Vacancies: 50
Last Date: 13 May 2021
4. Organization: Delhi State Health Mission (DSHM)
Post Name: ANM Posts
Vacancies: 70
Last Date: 10 May 2021
3. Organization: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)
Post Name: Technician and Therapist Posts
Vacancies: 139
Last Date: 22 May 2021
2. Organization: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC)
Post Name: Teacher, Clerk, AE, Steno, Executive Assistant, LDC & Other Posts
Vacancies: 250
Last Date: 02 June 2021
1. Organization: Staff Selection Board (SSB), Odisha
Post Name: Lecturer Posts
Vacancies: 972
Last Date: 20 May 2021