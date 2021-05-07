DSHM Recruitment 2021 for 70 ANM Posts, Download DSHM Notification @ dshm.delhi.gov.in

DSHM Recruitment 2021: Delhi State Health Mission (DSHM)- Integrated District Health Society has released a notification for recruitment to the post of ANM. Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview on 10 May 2021. A total of 70 vacancies of ANM Posts through this recruitment process. Candidates can refer to this notification to check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Date:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 10 May 2021

DSHM Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

ANM- 70 Posts

DSHM Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess an ANM Course from a recognized University or Diploma in MPW.

DSHM Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - below 50 years

Download DSHM Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for DSHM Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for 9 May 2021 at 11.30 PM in the J-Block, Conference Hall, Weaver’s Complex, DC/ DM Office North East District, Nand Nagri, Delhi-93.

Check Latest Government Jobs:

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for 52 Specialist & Other Posts, Download Notification @esic.nic.in

Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2021 for 137 Fitter, Welder, Nurse and Other Posts, Apply Online @ goashipyard.in

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Register Yourself for Over 5000+ Vacancies @sbi.co.in, Check Application Process & Details Here

Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 for 27 Posts: Apply from 7 May onwards @wr.indianrailways.gov.in

Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for Allopathic Medical Practitioner Posts